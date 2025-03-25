What to know about today’s Reds game at Day Air Ball Park

Celebration time: The Reds are playing at Day Air Ball Park in celebration of the Dayton Dragons 25th anniversary.

The game will mark the fourth time the Reds have played at Day Air Ballpark before the start of the regular season. They also played in Dayton in 2007, 2009 and 2017. The game will feature many former Dragons players, including infielders Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain.

A few tickets remain: While the game is sold out, a few tickets remain available on secondary ticket markets, including StubHub. Tickets start at $50 plus fees.

Gates open early: Fans who arrive early can watch the Reds take batting practice.

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and the Reds plan to take batting practice from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. During that time, numerous former Dragons players who are now with the Reds will be interviewed from the field on the public address system in the ballpark, in a “BP Live” format, according to a Dragons press release.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Bring a jacket: Daytime highs will be around 50 degrees, with temperatures dipping into the high 30s around midnight. There’s also a slight chance for rain.

Under construction: The stadium will look a little bit different at today’s game. A batting tunnel along the third-base side of the ballpark is under construction and will be viewable for spectators on the concourse and from Monument Street. It’s expected to be completed in mid-April.

Get ready for Reds Opening Day: If you’re headed to the Reds game on Thursday afternoon, here’s a look at all the new food options available at Great American Ball Park.

1 / 37 The Cincinnati Reds announced new menu items ahead of opening day on Friday, March 21, 2025 in The Handlebar at the Riverfront Club inside Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Executive Chef Gary Davis created a variety of new dishes for the upcoming season. Macots Mr. Redlegs and Rosie Red were working the crowd during the event. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Dragons opening day: If you can’t make the Reds exhibition game, tickets remain for the Dragons 25th season home opener on April 8.