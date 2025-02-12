What to know about area boys basketball this week

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Defending champion Centerville has a 2-game lead with two to play and faces Beavercreek tonight and Springboro next Tuesday.

The Elks have won three in a row after losing to Springfield and Covington Catholic (Ky.) Jan. 24-25.

The winning streak started with a 52-47 win over Fairmont.

That was Centerville’s second of the season over the Firebirds (9-11, 7-5), who are in second place with games remaining against Miamisburg and Springfield.

Miami Valley League

Tippecanoe (18-3, 15-2 MVL) leads Butler (16-5, 14-3) by one game in the Miami division while Sidney (16-5, 13-4) has a two-game lead over West Carrollton (12-8, 11-6) in the Valley.

The Red Devils host the Aviators on Friday night to close out the regular season.

Butler won the first meeting in Vandalia 42-36 on Jan. 3 and will share the league crown with a victory in Tipp City.

The Red Devils won the division last year three of the first four years since the MVL was revived, including last season.

Sidney has clinched the Valley championship and plays Greenville on Friday night to close out the regular season.

Southwestern Buckeye League

Oakwood (16-5, 9-2) leads the Buckeye division by one game over Carlisle (14-7, 8-3).

The Lumberjacks won both regular season matchups and clinched a share of the division title with a 69-49 win over Xenia on Tuesday night. They will be outright champions with a win at Brookville to close out the regular season on Friday night.

Monroe (15-6, 6-2) leads the Southwestern division by a half-game over Franklin (13-7, 5-2). The Hornets clinched at least a share of the conference championship for the first time in 18 years with a 48-42 win over Edgewood on Friday night.

They play a divisional crossover game against Eaton on Friday night while Franklin can also claim a share of the division title with a win at home against Bellbrook on Friday.

For the first time since 2007, in front of a PACKED HOUSE….the Hornets are LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! With their victory over Edgewood they earn at least a share of the SWBL SOUTHWESTERN DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/q1Mj0o1viF — Monroe Athletics (@HornetsInGame) February 8, 2025

Dayton Public Schools

Dunbar won the City League with a perfect 10-0 mark in conference play.

The Wolverines outscored DPS foes by nearly 16 points per game and begin the postseason next Friday night against Eaton at Sidney.

Stivers (6-3) is in second place with one game to go, but Thurgood Marshall can tie the Tigers with a win Thursday night. Meadowdale is also 6-4.

Greater Catholic League-Coed

Badin (15-5, 7-2) beat Alter 61-51 on Tuesday night to prevent the Knights (15-6, 8-1) from clinching the outright league championship.

Alter can still keep the crown all to itself with a win at home over McNicholas or if Badin loses at Chaminade Julienne on Friday night.

The Knights and Rams split the season series.

Western Ohio Athletics Conference

Tri-Village (18-2, 10-0 WOAC) can clinch the outright championship with a win at Preble Shawnee (13-8, 8-2) on Friday night.

If the Patriots lose, Franklin Monroe (16-4, 9-1) can grab a share of the title with a win over visiting National Trail.

Tri-Village swept the season series with the Jets and is holding league foes to just 34.2 points per game.

Metro Buckeye Conference

Dayton Christian (16-4, 9-0 league) has won the league and can complete a perfect conference season with a win over visiting Yellow Springs on Friday night.

The Warriors are outscoring league foes 61.2-40.7 this season.

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Northridge (17-4, 14-0 TRAC) romped to a TRAC title by outscoring league opponents by more than 25 points per game.

The Polar Bears close out the regular season with a nonleague game against Meaodowdale on Saturday night then begin league play as a No. 3 seed against No. 14 Northwestern in the Division IV tournament next Friday night at Sidney.

Ohio Heritage Conference

Fairbanks won the North division while Springfield Catholic Central has already clinched the South.

Both enter the final game of the regular season with four-game leads.