Westfall third golfer to win five straight Springfield City Am titles

SPRINGFIELD — The streak is alive and well.

Mechanicsburg High School graduate and University of Findlay golfer Caleb Westfall shot a two-round score of 140 on July 16 to win his fifth straight title at the 101st Springfield City Amateur at Reid Park Golf Course.

With the victory, Westfall became one of three golfers to win five straight City Am titles along with Dan Schuler and Josh Sine.

“Going back into the history of it, it sounds like it’s a pretty cool accomplishment,” Westfall said. “It means a lot. I play all of those courses all the time and compete against a lot of those guys.”

Sine, Greeneview grad and Xavier University golfer Mason Witt and senior champion Joe Turney finished runner-up with a 143. Southeastern grad Avery Green placed third with a 144.

Westfall shot 69 on Reid South on July 15 to take a one-shot lead into the final round.

“It didn’t look like it was going to be five in a row early on at the beginning of the round,” Westfall said. “I wasn’t hitting the ball great.”

In the second round, he shot 71 on Reid North to claim the championship.

The tournament format was changed this year from two weekends to one weekend, which attracted more than 100 golfers. The change made it even more difficult to win, Westfall said.

“You can’t really have a bad day,” he said. “When you have four days, you can have a bad day and you have three more rounds to come back from it. There was a lot more competition this year. It worked out well for everybody.”

Greenon High School’s Griffin Turner won the Junior Division championship with a score of 146.

Jo Wisecup won the Ladies Division title for the second straight year with a 148.

Turney was the Seniors Division champion with a 143.

Schuler and Jim McKenzie shared the 75-and-over Super Senior Division at 146.

While Westfall has won five in a row, he’s got a way to go to break the all-time City Am record.

Rich O’Brien and Sine share the all-time mark with nine titles each. Sine won five straight City Am titles from 1998 to 2002 and four more between 2010 and 2015. O’Brien won nine times between 1929 and 1954. Schuler won eight titles from 1977 to 1992.

“As long as I’m still an amateur I plan to play in it every year that I’m able to,” Westfall said.

Springfield City Am Champions

Last 15 years

2009: Michael Bernard

2010: Josh Sine

2011: Andy Bonar

2012: Josh Sine

2013: Josh Sine

2014: Clark Engle

2015: Josh Sine

2016: Zach Fowler

2017: Lucas Wells

2018: Avery Green

2019: Caleb Westfall

2020: Caleb Westfall

2021: Caleb Westfall

2022: Caleb Westfall

2023: Caleb Westfall

Multiple City Am Winners

Rich O’Brien (9): 1929,’30,’31,’33,’36, ‘38, ‘46,’49,’54

Josh Sine (9): 1998-2002, 2010, 2012-2013, 2015

Dan Schuler (8): 1977,’81,’85,’88-92

Caleb Westfall (5): 2019-2023

Jack Sayers (4): 1966, ‘67,’68, ‘95