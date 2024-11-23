West Liberty-Salem headed to state semifinals for 1st time

West Liberty-Salem quarterback Nick Shifflet, shown here last week vs. Waynesville, rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another in Friday's win over Indian Lake in the Division V, Region 20 final. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

By Michael Cooper – Contributing Writer
34 minutes ago
PIQUA — The West Liberty-Salem High School football program are regional champions for the first time in program history.

Tigers senior quarterback Nick Shifflet scored a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to lift West Liberty-Salem past Logan County rival Indian Lake 21-14 in the Division V, Region 20 championship game on Friday night at Piqua High School’s Alexander Stadium.

Shifflet rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 4-yard TD pass to junior Carson Poppe as the Tigers won their 11th straight game.

The Lakers (11-3), the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division champions, took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when senior Madden Lillard hit senior Quest Clay on a 13-yard TD pass.

In the second quarter, Shifflet hit Poppe to tie the score at 7-7 at the half.

The Tigers took a 14-7 lead on a 4-yard TD run by Shifflet in the third quarter. The Lakers tied the score on a 1-yard run by senior Drake Cosby early in the fourth quarter.

Tigers senior Josh Wilcoxon added 127 yards on the ground as West Liberty-Salem outgained the Lakers 244 to 187 yards and went 10-for-16 on third down.

The Tigers will face Ironton (13-1) in a D-V state semifinal game at a site to be determined. The winner will play either Liberty Center (14-0) or Canfield South Range (14-0) in the D-V state championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

About the Author

Michael Cooper