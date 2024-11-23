West Liberty-Salem headed to state semifinals for 1st time

Shifflet rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 4-yard TD pass to junior Carson Poppe as the Tigers won their 11th straight game.

The Lakers (11-3), the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division champions, took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when senior Madden Lillard hit senior Quest Clay on a 13-yard TD pass.

In the second quarter, Shifflet hit Poppe to tie the score at 7-7 at the half.

The Tigers took a 14-7 lead on a 4-yard TD run by Shifflet in the third quarter. The Lakers tied the score on a 1-yard run by senior Drake Cosby early in the fourth quarter.

Tigers senior Josh Wilcoxon added 127 yards on the ground as West Liberty-Salem outgained the Lakers 244 to 187 yards and went 10-for-16 on third down.

The Tigers will face Ironton (13-1) in a D-V state semifinal game at a site to be determined. The winner will play either Liberty Center (14-0) or Canfield South Range (14-0) in the D-V state championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.