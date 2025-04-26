NFL Draft: Bengals use third round pick on Georgia offensive guard

Fairchild even called it a “match made in heaven.”

Cincinnati wanted this offseason to try to improve at both guard spots, and the left guard is absolutely Fairchild’s to win, according to Pitcher. Fairchild said going to a pass-heavy team fits his style of play well, which comes from a wrestling background not unlike offensive line coach Scott Peters’ unique experience in martial arts, including a two-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world championship and training UFC champions.

“I know he’s a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu don, and we met throughout this process, and I just felt the connection as soon as we met, and again, my wrestling background, his Jiu-Jitsu background, I think it’s going to be a match made in heaven,” Fairchild said. “Just super happy. And just the wrestler’s mindset, I think me and coach have a similar mindset with relentless attack no matter what, and I’m just excited to get started.”

Fairchild, listed at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, developed into one of the better guards in the SEC during his two years starting at Georgia and reunites now with former Bulldogs teammate Amarius Mims, who the Bengals selected in the first round last year and serves as the team’s starting right tackle.

Mims was one of the first people to contact Fairchild after he was drafted. He’s responsible for Fairchild’s nickname, calling him “Pickle.”

“That’s my dawg,” Fairchild said.

Though he looked forward to the chance to play with Mims again, Fairchild said he tried not to get too attached to any one team. He had a good idea the Bengals were interested in him based on his experience working with Peters at his Pro Day and interactions throughout the pre-draft process, but he entered the weekend with an open mind.

Now, he’s glad to have a chance to compete for a role right away with one of the league’s best offenses.

After releasing right guard Alex Cappa, Cincinnati had a need at guard even after signing versatile veteran Lucas Patrick in free agency and re-signing Cody Ford, who ultimately replaced Volson last year.

“I think we have a handful of guys in the building right now who are tough competitors, who have all played a considerable, amount of NFL football, and we’re going to compete,” Pitcher said. “We’re going to give guys an opportunity. So, we have Cody, obviously, we signed Lucas, Cordell, I’ll add Dylan to the mix, and there’s other guys too that will have an opportunity to show what they can do. So we’re going to compete, and those jobs are whoever shows they deserve the job.”

Asked why Fairchild stood out above other guards, Pitcher pointed out that he played through injury and “toughed it out” and also was able to show he could correct in areas where maybe he struggled early in the year.

Fairchild has great physical skill set and “all the intangibles to realize his potential,” Pitcher said.

“The physical component of his play style just really fits us,” Pitcher said. “He’s tough. Intangible through the roof. We’re talking about an undefeated high school wrestler. You really feel that strength. You feel the will to move people. We’re super excited to have him.”