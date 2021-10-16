springfield-news-sun logo
Week 9 Roundup: Greeneview tops Catholic Central, sets up showdown with Greenon; Burg moves to 9-0; Northeastern clinches first winning season since 2010

Cole Dehaven rushes for a touchdown against Catholic Central. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Cole Dehaven rushes for a touchdown against Catholic Central. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School junior quarterback Cole DeHaven rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown as the Rams beat Catholic Central 21-7 in Ohio Heritage Conference South Division on Friday night at Don Nock Field.

Sophomore Ty Myers, Jr. went 8-for-17 for 100 yards and a TD, while senior Ashton Young caught five passes for 50 yards and a TD and sophomore Darrien Stapleton rushed 12 times for 75 yards for Catholic Central (6-3, 2-2 OHC South).

DeHaven rushed for a 27-yard TD in the first quarter and Carter Williams ran for a 31-yard TD in the second quarter to give the Rams a 14-0 lead at the half. Craig Finley scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter.

Myers, Jr. hit Young on a 3-yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter. The Irish host Southeastern next week.

The Rams (5-4, 4-0) won their fourth straight game, setting up a Week 10 matchup against Greenon for the OHC South Division title. Last season, Greenon beat Greeneview 21-20 to win its second straight OHC South title. Greeneview is seeking its first OHC South title since 2018.

Mechanicsburg 35, West Liberty-Salem 20: Senior Jake Hurst rushed for 317 yards on 30 carries and three TDs as Mechanicsburg improved to 9-0 and 4-0 in the OHC North.

Senior Aaron Conley rushed for 100 yards and a TD on 15 carries and went 5-for-8 for 61 yards and a TD through the air as Mechanicsburg won its 15th straight regular season game.

The Indians will host West Jefferson (9-0, 4-0) for the OHC North championship next week. West Jefferson beat Fairbanks 19-0 on Friday.

WL-S fell to 1-7 and 0-4 in the OHC North.

Jonathan Alder 14, Tecumseh 10: Junior quarterback Nate Cory scored on a 1-yard run and Nolan Shafer hit a 30-yard field goal for Tecumseh, but a fourth quarter TD lifted the Pioneers to the victory. Tecumseh fell to 3-6 and 0-4 in the CBC Kenton Trail, while Jonathan Alder improved to 5-4 and 3-1 in the division.

Graham 47, Benjamin Logan 35: Graham improved to 5-4 and 2-2 in the Mad River Division.

The game saw more than 900 yards of total offense. Graham junior quarterback Eli Hollingsworth went 16-for-24 for 313 yards and four TDs and rushed for 48 yards and a TD. Sophomore wide receiver Eli Jacks caught three passes for 104 yards and two TDs for Graham.

Greenon 49, Madison-Plains 0: The Knights won their 14th straight OHC game, improving to 6-2 and 4-0 in the OHC South.

Northeastern 51, Triad 14: The Jets clinched their first winning season since 2010, improving to 6-3 and 2-2 in the OHC North Division.

Bellefontaine 21, Kenton Ridge 20, OT: The Cougars fell to 3-6 and 0-4 in the CBC Kenton Trail Division.

Urbana 34, Northwestern 0: The Hillclimbers improved to 2-7 and 2-2 in the CBC Mad River.

Northwestern fell to 0-9 and 0-4 in the division.

Cedarville 13, Southeastern 9: The Indians (1-8, 1-3) won for the first time this season, snapping an eight-game losing streak. Southeastern fell to 2-6 and 1-3 in the OHC South.

About the Author

Michael Cooper
