Week 8 Roundup: Late comeback lifts KR past Jonathan Alder

Jonathan Alder took a 27-21 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars blocked the extra point. White returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to give Kenton Ridge a one-point advantage. On the first play of Jonathan Alder’s next possession, White intercepted a pass to seal the victory for Kenton Ridge.

The Cougars improved to 7-1 and 2-1 in the CBC Kenton Trail. They host first-place London (8-0, 3-0) next week at Richard L. Phillips Field.

Fairbanks 24, Northeastern 21: Panthers senior kicker Nate Russell hit a 32-yard field goal with about a minute remaining to lift Fairbanks to an Ohio Heritage Conference North Division victory.

Jets junior Diezel Taylor threw a TD pass to senior Seth Rose and juniors Cody Houseman and Jackson Jones each rushed for TDs as Northeastern fell to 5-3 and 1-2 in the OHC North. The Jets host Mechanicsburg next week.

Greenon 41, Catholic Central 7: Knights sophomore Teagan Henry threw two TD passes to freshman Brayden Cloud as the Knights won for the first time this season.

Henry, senior Colten Houseman and senior Aden Carpenter also rushed for TDs for Greenon (1-7, 1-2), which hosts Cedarville next week.

The Irish fell to 2-6 and 0-3 in the OHC South. They travel to Greeneview next week.

Southeastern 31, Cedarville 14: Trojans senior Jacob Alderson threw three TD passes as Southeastern beat their longtime rivals for the third straight season.

Trojans senior Hayden Carter caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a TD for Southeastern (3-5, 2-1 OHC South), while senior Brennan Workman and junior Eli Goodbar also caught TD passes for the Trojans. Junior Carson Krieg also hit a 37-yard field goal for Southeastern, which travels to Madison-Plains next week.

Cedarville fell to 3-5 and 1-2 in the OHC South.

Graham 37, Northwestern 21: Warriors junior quarterback Ried Smith rushed for two scores and threw a 32-yard TD pass to junior Luke Fissel, but Northwestern fell to 5-3 and 2-1 in the CBC Mad River. NW jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but were outscored 27-7 in the second and third quarters. The Warriors host first-place Indian Lake next week at Taylor Field.

Graham (2-6, 2-1 CBC Mad River) travels to North Union next week.

Indian Lake 14, Shawnee 0: Lakers senior Quest Clay returned an interception 86 yards to break a scoreless tie in third quarter as Indian Lake (6-2, 3-0) remained unbeaten in the CBC Mad River Division. Lakers senior Madden Lillard threw a 3-yard TD pass to Clay later in the quarter to seal the victory.

Braves senior Connar Earles caught four passes for 93 yards and had 10 total tackles for Shawnee, which fell to 1-7 and 0-3 in the Mad River. The Braves host Benjamin Logan (1-7, 1-2) next week.

West Liberty-Salem 42, Mechanicsburg 13: Tigers senior Josh Wilcoxon rushed for 200 yards and two TDs as the Tigers improved to 7-1 and 3-0 in the OHC North.

Tigers seniors Mark Bair and Hunter Knotts each returned fumbles for TDs and senior Nick Shifflet threw a TD pass to senior Jacob Evans for WLS, which travels to Triad next week.

Mechanicsburg junior CC Shultz returned a fumble for a TD and junior Conley Bogard threw a TD pass to junior Austin Haynes for the Indians (5-3, 1-2).

Bellefontaine 50, Urbana 19: Hillclimbers junior Colton Teepe returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD and sophomore Grady Lantz threw a TD pass to senior Bizz Cain as Urbana fell to 6-2 and 1-2 in the CBC Kenton Trail.

Chieftains senior QB Tavien St. Clair, an Ohio State recruit, threw four TD passes as Bellefontaine improved to 6-2 and 2-1 in the CBC Kenton Trail.

London 85, Tecumseh 0: The Arrows fell to 0-8 and 0-3 in the CBC Kenton Trail. They host Urbana next week.

Greeneview 33, Madison-Plains 0: The Rams improved to 8-0, winning their 18th straight OHC South Division game. They’ve outscored their division opponents 93-0 this season.

West Jefferson 34, Triad 6: The Cardinals fell to 1-7 and 0-3 in the OHC North. They host West Liberty-Salem next week.