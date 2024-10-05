Week 7 roundup: Urbana hands KR first loss of season

Hillclimbers junior Austin Hill ran for a touchdown and junior Colton Teepe caught a TD pass for Urbana (5-1, 1-1), which hosts Bellefontaine next week.

Northwestern 9, North Union 7: A safety by Warriors junior defensive lineman Allen Price put Northwestern ahead in the third quarter and the defense held the lead the rest of the way. Preston Allen led the effort with 10 total tackles and a sack.

Warriors junior Ried Smith scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Northwestern improved to 5-2 and 2-0 in the CBC Mad River Division. The Warriors host Graham next week.

Northeastern 47, Triad 8: Jets junior Carter Spriggs rushed for two TDs as Northeastern cruised to an Ohio Heritage Conference North Division victory.

Northeastern junior Jackson Jones had two TDs — one rushing and one receiving, senior Garrett Chadwell and junior Cody Houseman each ran for TDs and senior Seth Rose threw a TD pass to Jake Newman. The Jets (5-2, 1-1) host Fairbanks next week at Conover Field.

West Liberty-Salem 43, West Jefferson 6: Senior QB Nick Shifflet threw three TD passes as the Tigers beat the Roughriders to improve to 5-1 and 2-0 in the OHC North.

Tigers senior receiver Jack Bahan caught three passes for 135 yards and two TDs and junior Carson Poppe returned an interception for a TD for West Liberty-Salem, which travels to Mechanicsburg next week.

Graham 27, Shawnee 7: Braves senior Evan Ballard threw a TD pass to senior Caden Craig as the Braves fell to 1-6 and 0-2 in the CBC Mad River. Shawnee hosts Indian Lake (5-2, 2-0) next week.

Graham sophomore Gage Stull threw two TD passes for the Falcons (1-6, 1-1 CBC Mad River).

Cedarville 44, Catholic Central 22: Irish senior Owen Young had 138 receiving yards, catching two TD passes from sophomore Conner Cordell as Catholic Central fell to 2-5 and 0-2 in the OHC South.

Irish junior Berkeley Little also scored on a 1-yard run for Catholic Central, which hosts Greenon next week.

Bellefontaine 56, Tecumseh 8: Chieftains senior Tavien St. Clair went 18-for-22 for 256 yards and five passing TDs for Bellefontaine (5-2, 1-1).

Arrows freshman Devin Berner scored the lone touchdown for Tecumseh, which fell to 0-7 and 0-2 in the CBC Kenton Trail, travels to undefeated London next week.

Greeneview 33, Southeastern 0: The Rams won their 17th straight OHC South Division game, improving to 7-0 and 2-0.

The Trojans fell to 2-5 and 1-1 in the OHC South. They host Cedarville next week.

Fairbanks 48, Mechanicsburg 36: The Panthers beat Mechanicsburg for the first time since 2018 to improve to 5-2 and 2-0 in the OHC North.

Mechanicsburg fell to 5-2 and 1-1 in the division.

Madison-Plains 21, Greenon 0: The Knights fell to 0-7 and 0-1 in the OHC South.