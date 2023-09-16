Week 5 roundup: Taylor’s late TD run lifts Northeastern past Cedarville

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Sports
By Michael Cooper – Contributing Writer
37 minutes ago
X

SPRINGFIELD — Northeastern High School sophomore quarterback Diezel Taylor scored on a 39-yard run with 22 seconds remaining as the Jets beat Division VII sixth-ranked Cedarville 28-21 in a back-and-forth Ohio Heritage Conference crossover division game at Conover Field on Friday night in Springfield.

Taylor rushed for 61 yards and two TDs and went 15-for-23 for 126 yards and a TD as the Jets improved to 4-1.

Jets junior Garrett Chadwell scored on a 49-yard run and Cody Lookabaugh caught a 9-yard TD pass from Taylor.

Cedarville fell to 4-1 and hosts Madison Plains next week.

Northwestern 28, Tecumseh 7: The Warriors scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game losing streak.

Warriors sophomore quarterback Ried Smith threw for 183 yards and three TDs in the victory. Sophomore Preston Allen caught a TD pass and rushed for another, while sophomore Luke Fissel and senior Grant Baker also caught TD passes for Northwestern, which hosts Benjamin Logan (0-5) next week.

Tecumseh senior Connor Bledsoe scored the lone touchdown for the Arrows (2-3), which dropped their third straight game. Tecumseh travels to Kenton Ridge (3-2).

West Jefferson 40, Southeastern 20: Trojans senior quarterback Zack McKee threw for 183 yards and two TDs and rushed for another score as Southeastern dropped its second straight game to the unbeaten Roughriders (5-0).

Trojans senior Jonah Asebrook had 99 receiving yards and two TDs and junior Hayden Davis rushed for 85 yards for Southeastern.

Fairbanks 33, Greenon 14: Knights sophomore Kai Ricks scored a 1-yard TD run and Colton Workman returned an interception for a touchdown as Greenon fell to 0-5.

Mechanicsburg 37, Catholic Central 6: Irish sophomore Xavier Brown scored the lone TD as Catholic Central (1-4) lost its fourth straight game. Mechanicsburg improved to 3-2 overall.

Urbana 31, North Union 28: Hillclimbers senior quarterback Will Donahoe rushed for three TDs and kicked a 33-yard field goal as Urbana rallied to improve to 5-0.

The Wildcats (1-4) took a 28-24 lead with five minutes to go, but Donahoe scored with a minute remaining to seal the victory for the Hillclimbers.

Urbana sophomore Austin Hill added a TD run for Urbana, which travels to Jonathan Alder next week.

West Liberty-Salem 35, Madison Plains 7: The Golden Eagles led 7-0, but the Tigers scored 35 unanswered points to remain unbeaten.

Greeneview 31, Triad 0: Rams junior Cooper Payton rushed for two TDs, junior quarterback Alex Horney threw TD passes to both Joey Giannoble and Arman Walker and Chase Walker rushed for a TD as Greeneview snapped a three-game losing streak.

London 41, Graham 3: The Falcons fell to 0-5. They host Indian Lake next week.

In Other News
1
Shawnee blanks rival Kenton Ridge
2
High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard
3
McCoy: Late India home run and stout bullpen push Reds past Mets
4
Springfield ends three-game losing streak with rout of Beavercreek
5
‘A dream come true’: Bengals to honor A.J. Green

About the Author

Michael Cooper
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top