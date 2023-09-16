Week 5 roundup: Taylor’s late TD run lifts Northeastern past Cedarville

SPRINGFIELD — Northeastern High School sophomore quarterback Diezel Taylor scored on a 39-yard run with 22 seconds remaining as the Jets beat Division VII sixth-ranked Cedarville 28-21 in a back-and-forth Ohio Heritage Conference crossover division game at Conover Field on Friday night in Springfield.

Taylor rushed for 61 yards and two TDs and went 15-for-23 for 126 yards and a TD as the Jets improved to 4-1.

Jets junior Garrett Chadwell scored on a 49-yard run and Cody Lookabaugh caught a 9-yard TD pass from Taylor.

Cedarville fell to 4-1 and hosts Madison Plains next week.

Northwestern 28, Tecumseh 7: The Warriors scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game losing streak.

Warriors sophomore quarterback Ried Smith threw for 183 yards and three TDs in the victory. Sophomore Preston Allen caught a TD pass and rushed for another, while sophomore Luke Fissel and senior Grant Baker also caught TD passes for Northwestern, which hosts Benjamin Logan (0-5) next week.

Tecumseh senior Connor Bledsoe scored the lone touchdown for the Arrows (2-3), which dropped their third straight game. Tecumseh travels to Kenton Ridge (3-2).

West Jefferson 40, Southeastern 20: Trojans senior quarterback Zack McKee threw for 183 yards and two TDs and rushed for another score as Southeastern dropped its second straight game to the unbeaten Roughriders (5-0).

Trojans senior Jonah Asebrook had 99 receiving yards and two TDs and junior Hayden Davis rushed for 85 yards for Southeastern.

Fairbanks 33, Greenon 14: Knights sophomore Kai Ricks scored a 1-yard TD run and Colton Workman returned an interception for a touchdown as Greenon fell to 0-5.

Mechanicsburg 37, Catholic Central 6: Irish sophomore Xavier Brown scored the lone TD as Catholic Central (1-4) lost its fourth straight game. Mechanicsburg improved to 3-2 overall.

Urbana 31, North Union 28: Hillclimbers senior quarterback Will Donahoe rushed for three TDs and kicked a 33-yard field goal as Urbana rallied to improve to 5-0.

The Wildcats (1-4) took a 28-24 lead with five minutes to go, but Donahoe scored with a minute remaining to seal the victory for the Hillclimbers.

Urbana sophomore Austin Hill added a TD run for Urbana, which travels to Jonathan Alder next week.

West Liberty-Salem 35, Madison Plains 7: The Golden Eagles led 7-0, but the Tigers scored 35 unanswered points to remain unbeaten.

Greeneview 31, Triad 0: Rams junior Cooper Payton rushed for two TDs, junior quarterback Alex Horney threw TD passes to both Joey Giannoble and Arman Walker and Chase Walker rushed for a TD as Greeneview snapped a three-game losing streak.

London 41, Graham 3: The Falcons fell to 0-5. They host Indian Lake next week.