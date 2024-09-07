Week 3 Roundup: Shawnee beats Tecumseh to notch first win

Shawnee beats Tecumseh to claim first win
By Michael Cooper
Contributing Writer
SPRINGFIELD — Shawnee High School senior Hayden Coppess ran for a career-high 155 yards and three touchdowns as the Braves beat Clark County rival Tecumseh 20-0 on Friday night in Springfield to earn their first victory of the season.
Coppess scored on runs of 12 and 1 yards to give the Braves a 14-0 halftime lead. He added another score on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Shawnee (1-2).
Tecumseh sophomore Aiden Mossbarger rushed for 91 yards on 25 carries for Tecumseh (0-3).
The Braves travel to London (3-0) next week. The Arrows host Indian Lake (2-1).
Kenton Ridge 58, Columbus Mifflin 0: Cougars junior Julian Daniels threw for 109 yards and three TDs as KR improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014.
Cougars senior Caleb Gutierrez caught three passes for 108 yards and three TDs. KR senior Jackson Patton ran for 86 yards and a TD and junior Caleb Hall returned a kickoff 55 yards for a TD in the victory.
KR senior Seven Vannoy and freshman Zyler Lucas each rushed for TDs and sophomore Bryndyn Parsons threw a TD pass to sophomore Brody Runkle. The Cougars host Northwestern (2-1) next week.
Southeastern 35, Triad 13: Trojans junior Eli Goodbar scored three TDs as Southeastern earned its first victory of the season.
Trojans senior Hayden Davis scored a TD and senior Xavier Baird returned an interception for a TD as Southeastern’s Ed Hennigan earned his first victory as a head coach.
The Trojans host West Liberty-Salem next week. Triad travels to Madison Plains.
Mechanicsburg 40, Greenon 12: Indians junior Conley Bogard threw four TDs and senior Ronnie Thomas had three sacks as Mechanicsburg improved to 2-1. Mechanicsburg hosts Cedarville next week.
Knights senior Hunter O’Dell scored on an interception return and sophomore Teagan Henry threw a TD pass to freshman Brayden Cloud as Greenon fell to 0-3. The Knights travel to Northeastern (2-1) next week.
Fairbanks 38, Cedarville 21: Former Urbana coach Dave Carroll earned his first victory at Fairbanks as the Panthers improved to 1-2.
Cedarville fell to 2-1.
Greeneview 42, West Liberty-Salem 14: Rams senior quarterback Alex Horney rushed for 168 yards and three TDs and threw a TD pass to senior King Tripp as Greeneview improved to 3-0.
The Rams led 14-7 at the half, but outscored the Tigers 28-7 in the second half to bring home the victory.
Tigers senior quarterback Nick Shifflet went 14-for-24 for 202 yards and two TD passes for West Liberty-Salem.
Brookville 33, Graham 0: Blue Devils junior DJ Moore rushed for two TDs and senior Walt Adams, sophomore Jayden Resor and senior Bayne Boston each rushed for a TD as Brookville improved to 2-1.
Graham fell to 0-3. The Falcons travel to rival Urbana (3-0) next week.
Urbana 34, Bethel 7: Hillclimbers sophomore Grady Lantz threw two TD passes and rushed for another and junior Austin Hill added a rushing TD for Urbana.
