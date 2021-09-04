Week 3 Roundup: Kenton Ridge, Catholic Central earn big victories

SPRINGFIELD — The Kenton Ridge High School football team wracked up 613 yards of total offense in a 58-28 victory over Benjamin Logan on Friday night at Richard L. Phillips Field.
The Cougars led 32-22 at the half, but outscored the Raiders 26-6 in the final two quarters to seal the victory.
Senior Lane Roberts rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns, while junior Gavin Higgins rushed for 132 yards and two TDs. Kenton Ridge sophomore Caleb Obee also had 113 yards rushing on nine carries.
Quarterback Brady King went 9-for-14 for 125 yards, including a 24-yard TD pass to Jayden Rowland.
Kenton Ridge senior Josh Hill, senior Justin Pitt and sophomore Trinton Cordle each had interceptions as the Cougars won their second straight game. They travel to North Union (3-0) next week.
Catholic Central 32, West Liberty-Salem 20: Senior Ashton Young scored three touchdowns as the Irish beat the Tigers for the first time since 2011.
Young scored on a 37-yard run with about two minutes remaining to seal the victory for the Irish, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2016. The senior caught a 78-yard TD pass and also returned a punt 75 yards for a TD.
Ty Myers, Jr. went 5-for-7 for 123 yards through the air and scored on a 50-yard TD run. Darrien Stapleton also scored on a 3-yard run for Catholic Central, which travels to Triad (2-1) next week.
Gabe McGill rushed for 107 yards and two TDs for West Liberty-Salem (0-3), which hosts Greenon next week.
Shawnee 35, Carroll 7: Braves junior running back Max Guyer rushed for 134 yards and three TDs as Shawnee won its first game of the season. Guyer scored on runs of 14, 5 and 2 yards for the Braves (1-2).
Shawnee sophomore quarterback Zane Mercer went 10-for-13 for 164 yards and a TD and rushed for 108 yards on the ground. Junior wideout Zion Crowe caught three passes for 106 yards, including an 82-yard TD.
Braves sophomore running back Gideon Davis also scored on a 2-yard run. Shawnee travels to Indian Lake in Week 4.
Bellbrook 28, Tecumseh 9: Senior Josh Brents threw an 80-yard TD pass to senior Brock Kitchens and junior kicker Nolan Shaffer hit a 33-yard field goal as Tecumseh (2-1) dropped its first game of the season. The Arrows travel to Graham (2-0) next week.
West Jefferson 24, Greenon 7: Junior quarterback Kaden Wooten hit senior Clay Hougn on a 5-yard TD pass as Greenon fell to 1-2 overall. The Knights travel to West Liberty-Salem (1-2) next week.
West Jefferson’s Tyler Buescher went 29-for-39 with 335 yards and two TDs for the Roughriders (3-0).
Triad 52, Cedarville 10: The Cardinals (2-1) scored 38 unanswered points in the second half to seal the win. Cedarville fell to 0-3 and travels to West Jefferson next week.
Mechanicsburg 50, Madison Plains 14: Senior quarterback Aaron Conley went 17-for-23 for 288 yard and a career-high five TD passes to five different receivers in the victory.
Mechanicsburg senior Jake Hurst accounted for 162 total yards and four TDs on 11 touches for the Indians (3-0).
Miami East 30, Northwestern 15: The Warriors fell to 0-3. They host Jonathan Alder (0-3) next week.
Bellefontaine 28, Urbana 0: The Hillclimbers fell to 0-3. They host London (3-0) next week.