Week 3 Roundup: Kenton Ridge, Catholic Central earn big victories

Catholic Central 32, West Liberty-Salem 20: Senior Ashton Young scored three touchdowns as the Irish beat the Tigers for the first time since 2011.

Young scored on a 37-yard run with about two minutes remaining to seal the victory for the Irish, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2016. The senior caught a 78-yard TD pass and also returned a punt 75 yards for a TD.

Ty Myers, Jr. went 5-for-7 for 123 yards through the air and scored on a 50-yard TD run. Darrien Stapleton also scored on a 3-yard run for Catholic Central, which travels to Triad (2-1) next week.

Gabe McGill rushed for 107 yards and two TDs for West Liberty-Salem (0-3), which hosts Greenon next week.

Shawnee 35, Carroll 7: Braves junior running back Max Guyer rushed for 134 yards and three TDs as Shawnee won its first game of the season. Guyer scored on runs of 14, 5 and 2 yards for the Braves (1-2).

Shawnee sophomore quarterback Zane Mercer went 10-for-13 for 164 yards and a TD and rushed for 108 yards on the ground. Junior wideout Zion Crowe caught three passes for 106 yards, including an 82-yard TD.

Braves sophomore running back Gideon Davis also scored on a 2-yard run. Shawnee travels to Indian Lake in Week 4.

Bellbrook 28, Tecumseh 9: Senior Josh Brents threw an 80-yard TD pass to senior Brock Kitchens and junior kicker Nolan Shaffer hit a 33-yard field goal as Tecumseh (2-1) dropped its first game of the season. The Arrows travel to Graham (2-0) next week.

West Jefferson 24, Greenon 7: Junior quarterback Kaden Wooten hit senior Clay Hougn on a 5-yard TD pass as Greenon fell to 1-2 overall. The Knights travel to West Liberty-Salem (1-2) next week.

West Jefferson’s Tyler Buescher went 29-for-39 with 335 yards and two TDs for the Roughriders (3-0).

Triad 52, Cedarville 10: The Cardinals (2-1) scored 38 unanswered points in the second half to seal the win. Cedarville fell to 0-3 and travels to West Jefferson next week.

Mechanicsburg 50, Madison Plains 14: Senior quarterback Aaron Conley went 17-for-23 for 288 yard and a career-high five TD passes to five different receivers in the victory.

Mechanicsburg senior Jake Hurst accounted for 162 total yards and four TDs on 11 touches for the Indians (3-0).

Miami East 30, Northwestern 15: The Warriors fell to 0-3. They host Jonathan Alder (0-3) next week.

Bellefontaine 28, Urbana 0: The Hillclimbers fell to 0-3. They host London (3-0) next week.