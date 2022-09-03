Week 3 Roundup: Catholic Central, Southeastern improve to 3-0; Bandstra earns first win at Northwestern

Zack McKee went 9-for-17 for 88 yards and a touchdown pass to sophomore Brennan Workman as Southeastern improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2011.

Fairbanks fell to 2-1.

Northwestern 34, Miami East 20: Senior Brock Mansfield rushed for 174 yards and four TDs on the ground — including runs of 4, 21, 52 and 49 yards — as Northwestern coach Nick Bandstra earned his first head coaching victory.

Mansfield also went 7-for-18 for 117 yards and a 50-yard TD pass to senior Austin Ernst. The Warriors (1-2) led 7-0 at the half and outscored the winless Vikings 27-20 in the second half as the Warriors snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Shawnee 45, Graham 19: The Braves jumped out to a 37-0 lead at the half and improved to 2-1 overall.

Shawnee senior quarterback R.J. Griffin went 9-for-11 for 167 yards and three TDs and rushed for 48 yards and another TD. Junior wide receiver Ed Boehmer caught six passes for 127 yards and two TDs and junior Zane Mercer caught three passes for 70 yards and two TDs in the victory.

Shawnee junior Matthew Holmes threw a TD pass, junior T.J. Meeks ran for a score and junior Mitchell Humphreys kicked a 34-yard field goal .

Kenton Ridge 37, Benjamin Logan 35: Trailing 28-21 at the half, the Cougars scored 16 straight points and held on for the victory.

Cougars senior Brady King went 4-for-8 for 137 yards and three total TDs and senior Gavin Higgins rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 29 carries as Kenton Ridge improved to 2-1.

KR sophomore Jamil Miller caught a 62-yard TD pass and ran for a score, while junior Bryce Smith also caught a 62-yard TD pass. Cougars senior James Blackburn also kicked a 25-yard field goal.

West Jefferson 43, Greenon 20: Knights junior Zack Stevens rushed for 196 yards and two TDs as Greenon fell to 1-2.

Wade Davis also scored on a 4-yard for Greenon, which trailed 28-7 at the half.

Bellbrook 14, Tecumseh 7: The Golden Eagles scored a late touchdown to hand the Arrows their first loss of the season.

Tecumseh senior Lucas Berner scored on a 5-yard run for the Arrows (2-1).

Urbana 40, Northland 20: The Hillclimbers improved to 2-1 overall.

Mechanicsburg 48, Madison Plains 6: The Indians led 20-6 and the half and scored 28 unanswered points to improve to 3-0.

Triad 38, Cedarville 14: The Cardinals (1-2) snapped a nine-game losing streak with the victory.

Cedarville fell to 2-1 overall.