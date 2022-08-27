Week 2 roundup: Catholic Central, Northeastern, Southeastern improve to 2-0

Senior Dylan Haggy caught eight passes for 165 yards and a touchdown for Northeastern, which avenged last year’s 28-18 loss to the Pirates. Sophomore Garret Chadwell and senior Hunter Albright each scored rushing TDs, while senior Bo Tolle also scored a receiving TD. Freshman QB Diezel Taylor also threw a TD pass for Northeastern, which travels to Greeneview next week.

Southeastern 39, Ridgemont 0: Sophomore Hayden Davis rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and tied a school record with five touchdowns in the victory. The sophomore tied the school record for touchdowns in a game, previously set by Tom Hart in 1973.

Junior Zack McKee went 6-for-9 for 82 yards and a 35-yard TD pass to Thomas Sulfridge. Southeastern improved to 2-0 since 2012.

The Trojans host Fairbanks next Friday night at Trojan Stadium.

Kenton Ridge 28, Bethel 14: The Cougars beat the Bees for the second straight season. They travel to Benjamin Logan next week.

Greenon 28, Northwestern 6: Senior Kaden Wooten went 15-for-16 for 149 yards and three TD passes in the victory.

Senior Zack Stevens scored on a 4-yard run to give the Knights a 7-0 halftime lead.

Northwestern cut the lead to 7-6 when senior Brock Mansfield found Tim Seagle on a 30-yard TD pass.

On the Knights next possession, Wooten hit Stevens on a 49-yard TD pass to make it 14-6. Knights senior Wade Davis caught two TD passes in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Greenon (1-1), which travels to West Jefferson next week.

Northwestern (0-2) hosts Miami East next Friday night.

West Liberty-Salem 42, Ben Logan 41: Junior running back Gabe McGill rushed for 267 yards and four TDs in the comeback victory.

Trailing 28-21 at the half, McGill scored on runs of 86, 56 and 7 yards for the Tigers (1-1).

Greeneview 38, Waynesville 35: Senior Cole DeHaven rushed for 123 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning score with 22 seconds remaining.

DeHaven went 6-for-12 for 111 yards, including a 12-yard TD pass to senior Will Reichley. Sophomore Cooper Payton and senior Logan Sandlin added rushing TDs for Greeneview (2-0).

Cedarville 54, East Clinton 6: The Indians jumped out to a 26-0 first quarter lead en route to their first victory over the Astros since 2018.

Mechanicsburg 55, Covington 0: The Indians improved to 2-0 and travel to Madison Plains next week.

North Union 35, Triad 0: The Cardinals fell to 0-2 and host Cedarville next Friday night.

Fort Recovery 26, Urbana 21: The Hillclimbers fell to 1-1 and travel to Columbus Northland next week.

Minster 27, Graham 13: The Falcons fell to 1-1 and travel to Shawnee next Friday night.