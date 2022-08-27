springfield-news-sun logo
Week 2 roundup: Catholic Central, Northeastern, Southeastern improve to 2-0

Catholic Central High School senior Cole Ray drops back to pass during their scrimmage game against Twin Valley South earlier this month. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Catholic Central High School senior Cole Ray drops back to pass during their scrimmage game against Twin Valley South earlier this month. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
42 minutes ago

SPRINGFIELD — Catholic Central High School senior Tyler Young caught two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Irish beat Troy Christian 37-14 on Friday night at Hallinean Field to improve to 2-0 for the second straight season.

Junior Daniel Kamara rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown, while senior Cole Ray went 6-for-17 for 121 yards and two TDs for the Irish.

Junior Darien Stapleton also scored on a 1-yard run for Catholic Central, which led 30-0 midway through the third quarter.

The Irish travel to West Liberty-Salem (1-1) next Friday.

Northeastern 38, Riverside 0: Senior Cade Houseman went 12-for-15 for 211 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 105 yards and another touchdown to lead the Jets.

Senior Dylan Haggy caught eight passes for 165 yards and a touchdown for Northeastern, which avenged last year’s 28-18 loss to the Pirates. Sophomore Garret Chadwell and senior Hunter Albright each scored rushing TDs, while senior Bo Tolle also scored a receiving TD. Freshman QB Diezel Taylor also threw a TD pass for Northeastern, which travels to Greeneview next week.

Southeastern 39, Ridgemont 0: Sophomore Hayden Davis rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and tied a school record with five touchdowns in the victory. The sophomore tied the school record for touchdowns in a game, previously set by Tom Hart in 1973.

Junior Zack McKee went 6-for-9 for 82 yards and a 35-yard TD pass to Thomas Sulfridge. Southeastern improved to 2-0 since 2012.

The Trojans host Fairbanks next Friday night at Trojan Stadium.

Kenton Ridge 28, Bethel 14: The Cougars beat the Bees for the second straight season. They travel to Benjamin Logan next week.

Greenon 28, Northwestern 6: Senior Kaden Wooten went 15-for-16 for 149 yards and three TD passes in the victory.

Senior Zack Stevens scored on a 4-yard run to give the Knights a 7-0 halftime lead.

Northwestern cut the lead to 7-6 when senior Brock Mansfield found Tim Seagle on a 30-yard TD pass.

On the Knights next possession, Wooten hit Stevens on a 49-yard TD pass to make it 14-6. Knights senior Wade Davis caught two TD passes in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Greenon (1-1), which travels to West Jefferson next week.

Northwestern (0-2) hosts Miami East next Friday night.

West Liberty-Salem 42, Ben Logan 41: Junior running back Gabe McGill rushed for 267 yards and four TDs in the comeback victory.

Trailing 28-21 at the half, McGill scored on runs of 86, 56 and 7 yards for the Tigers (1-1).

Greeneview 38, Waynesville 35: Senior Cole DeHaven rushed for 123 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning score with 22 seconds remaining.

DeHaven went 6-for-12 for 111 yards, including a 12-yard TD pass to senior Will Reichley. Sophomore Cooper Payton and senior Logan Sandlin added rushing TDs for Greeneview (2-0).

Cedarville 54, East Clinton 6: The Indians jumped out to a 26-0 first quarter lead en route to their first victory over the Astros since 2018.

Mechanicsburg 55, Covington 0: The Indians improved to 2-0 and travel to Madison Plains next week.

North Union 35, Triad 0: The Cardinals fell to 0-2 and host Cedarville next Friday night.

Fort Recovery 26, Urbana 21: The Hillclimbers fell to 1-1 and travel to Columbus Northland next week.

Minster 27, Graham 13: The Falcons fell to 1-1 and travel to Shawnee next Friday night.

Michael Cooper
