Week 10 Roundup: Mechanicsburg caps perfect regular season

Trojans senior quarterback Wade Eriksen threw a 47-yard TD pass to sophomore Ty McKinney for Southeastern, which finished the season 2-8 and 1-4 in the OHC South.

Jonathan Alder 36, Shawnee 28: The Braves scored 21 fourth-quarter points, but were unable to get the ball back from the Pioneers to tie the score.

Junior quarterback RJ Griffin rushed 105 yards and three TDs and junior Max Guyer rushed for another TD as Shawnee finished the regular season 6-4 and 3-2 in the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division.

The Braves led 7-0, but the Pioneers (6-4, 4-1) scored 36 straight points to take the lead. Griffin scored on runs of 12, 34 and five yards in the fourth quarter.

Griffin went 18-for-25 for 176 yards through the air, while junior Zion Crowe caught seven passes for 75 yards for the Braves.

Tecumseh 9, Kenton Ridge 7: Junior Lucas Berner scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to lift the Arrows past their CBC Kenton Trail Division rivals.

Nolan Shaffer added a 32-yard field goal for the Arrows (4-6, 1-4).

The Cougars finished the season 3-7 and 0-5 in the division.

Graham 42, Indian Lake 41: Junior quarterback Eli Hollingsworth scored on an 8-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion with 1:30 remaining to lift Graham (6-3, 3-2) to the CBC Mad River Division victory.

Hollingsworth went 18-for-25 for 282 yards and four passing TDs in the victory, while junior Ben Sells caught seven passes for 192 yards and three TDs. Graaham senior running back Zack Vanscoy also rushed for 106 yards and a TD.

The two teams combined for 1,074 yards of total offense. The loss forced Indian Lake to share the CBC Mad River title with North Union as both teams finished 4-1 in the division.

West Liberty-Salem 61, Triad 28: Senior quarterback Christian Griffith went 17-for27 for 211 yards and three TDs as the Tigers (2-7, 1-4 OHC North) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Senior quarterback Derek Bails rushed for two TDs and threw for another for the Cardinals (2-8, 0-5 OHC North).

Northeastern 14, Fairbanks 0: With the win, the Jets finished the regular season 7-3 and 3-2 in the OHC North Division.

Benjamin Logan 41, Northwestern 0: Senior Kolten Berner rushed for 53 yards and had 14 total tackles as the Warriors finished the season 0-10 and 0-5 in the CBC Mad River Division.

Cedarville 48, Madison Plains 14: The Indians won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2014 season, finishing the season 2-8 and 2-3 in the OHC South.

North Union 33, Urbana 0: The Hillclimbers fell to 2-8 and 2-2 in the CBC Mad River.