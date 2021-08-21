Week 1 roundup: Last-minute TD lifts Mechanicsburg past Kenton Ridge

The Indians took a 28-20 lead after a 41-yard TD run by Aaron Conley and a 79-yard TD run by Jake Hurst.

Cordle scored on a 43-yard TD run and ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 28 before Conley’s TD pass sealed the victory.

Conley went 8-for-10 for 138 yards and two TD passes.

Catholic Central 58, Fairfield Christian 0: Irish sophomore Ty Myers, Jr. threw four TD passes and senior Ashton Young caught two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Irish won their season opener for the first time since 2017.

Defensively, Young had two interceptions and Myers added another interception.

Northeastern 49, Bradford 16: Jets junior quarterback Cade Houseman threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more, including a 95-yarder, in the victory. The Jets led 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at the half.

Northeastern sophomore safety Johnny Jones also returned an interception for a TD.

Tecumseh 41, Fairborn 14: Arrows junior Lucas Berner rushed for 146 yards and three TDs and senior Caedon Sagraves rushed for 110 yards and a TD.

The Arrows controlled the ball for more than 40 minutes in the game, rushing for 324 yards.

Tecumseh junior Jackson Berner also scored a rushing TD and junior Alex Adduci returned a fumble 35 yards for a TD.

Worthington Christian 21, Southeastern 0: The Trojans led 14-0 at the half, but the Warriors scored 21 unanswered points to earn the comeback victory.

Southeastern junior Caleb Finney recovered two fumbles in the game, including one for a TD.

Trojans junior running back Thomas Sulfridge ran 13 times for 84 yards and a TD.

Trojans sophomore Jonah Asebrook and junior Connar Mitchell each had interceptions.

Cleves Taylor 38, Greenon 17: The Knights led 14-0 after the first quarter, but the Yellow Jackets scored 28 points in the second quarter to seal the win.

Greeneview 27, Madison 6: Rams junior quarterback Cole DeHaven threw for 112 yards and two TDs, while senior Craig Finley ran for 82 yards and a TD as Greeneview scored 13 second-half points.

Carter Willams and Finley each caught TD passes, while Rylan Hurst added a 6-yard TD run for the Rams.

West Jefferson 48, Urbana 13: Roughriders quarterback Tyler Buescher went 25-for-34 with 297 yards and four TDs

Urbana’s Davonte Krebehenne had 83 yards on seven carries, including TD runs of 47 and 29 yards.

Graham 28, West Liberty-Salem 6: Falcons junior Eli Hollingsworth went 13-for-16 for 100 yards and three TDs.

Falcons senior Zack Vanscoy ran 10 times for 119 yards. Ben Sells had two TD receptions, while Jayder Sells and Sam Wright also caught touchdowns for Graham.

West Liberty-Salem sophomore Gabe McGill scored on a 2-yard run.

Fayetteville 29, Cedarville 21: The Indians led 14-6 at the half, but the Rockets outscored 23-7 in the second half to bring home the victory.

Benjamin Logan 28, Triad 6: Kam Allen threw for two TDs and ran for another as the Raiders jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead.