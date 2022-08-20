Week 1 roundup: Jets cruise to season-opening win

Valley View 31, Shawnee 7: Sophomore T.J. Meeks ran for a 51-yard TD in the second quarter as Shawnee fell to Valley View in their season opener for the second straight season.

Senior Jacob Clark rushed for two TDs and junior Caden Henson threw an 82-yard TD pass to senior Troy Hypes as Valley View jumped out to a 21-7 halftime lead.

Mechanicsburg 14, Kenton Ridge 3: Junior quarterback Jayden Roland rushed for two TDs as the Indians beat the Cougars for the fourth time in five years.

Senior James Blackburn kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Cougars.

Taylor 20, Greenon 0: The Knights fell to the Yellow Jackets in their season opener for the second straight season.

Urbana 40, West Jefferson 25: Junior quarterback Will Donahoe went 14-for-29 for 279 yards and three TDs and rushed for another score as Urbana outscored the Roughriders 20-12 in the second half to seal the victory.

Urbana sophomore Rayvon Rogan caught six passes for 130 yards and two TDs, while senior Jonathan Hildebrand caught three passes for 99 yards and a TD.

Urbana’s Austin Hill also ran for 114 yards and a TD on 23 carries for the Hillclimbers.

Graham 27, West Liberty-Salem 24: The Falcons jumped out to a 27-21 halftime lead and held the Tigers to just three points in the second half.

Graham senior quarterback Eli Hollingsworth went 12-for-24 for 204 yards and two TDs and ran for another TD, while junior Tucker Nave rushed for 55 yards and a TD on 12 carries and caught three passes for 62 yards and a TD.

WL-S sophomore Josh Wilcoxin and junior Gabe McGill eached rushed for TDs, junior QB Miles Hostetler threw a TD pass to senior WR Andre Jones and DJ Yoder hit a 25-yard field goal.

Greeneview 33, Middletown Madison 7: Senior Cole DeHaven went 5-for-7 for 86 yards and a TD through the air and rushed for 56 yards and a score in the victory.

Rams senior Carter Williams scored a rushing TD and caught another, while sophomore Cooper Payton added a rushing TD.

Benjamin Logan 21, Triad 6: The Cardinals trailed just 7-6 at the half, but the Raiders scored two TDs in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Awesom Mitchell rushed for 132 yards and a TD and sophomore Cayden Everhart went 15-for-21 for 163 yards for Triad (0-1).

Cedarville 28, Middletown Christian 12: The Indians jumped out to a 28-6 halftime lead as Cedarville head coach Brian Bogenschutz earned his first coaching victory.