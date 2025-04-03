Wayne grad Joshua Padilla maintains wrestling mentality on Ohio State offensive line

COLUMBUS — Joshua Padilla may have left wrestling, but wrestling hasn’t left him.
“You can tell his wrestling background on the field, just the way he leverages, the way he’s able to anchor in the ground,” Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen said Thursday. “He kind of feels balance and body positions with the defensive lineman. I’ve been very impressed with him.”
Now a 6-foot-4, 300-pound center for the Buckeyes, Padilla was 89-16 in three years as a wrestler at Wayne High School.
He went 24-3 as a sophomore and 32-2 as a junior and was the top wrestler in the GWOC at 285 pounds while also starting at tackle for the Warriors.
“I feel like my mentality is still the same,” he said Thursday after practice. “I feel like wrestling has definitely developed my mentality and my knack, and I feel like I go out there and I try and like basically destroy someone every time.”
