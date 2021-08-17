springfield-news-sun logo
Votto reaches career milestone in 15th season with Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The hit was the 2,000th of his career. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The hit was the 2,000th of his career. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
Veteran first baseman joins an exclusive group with 2,000th hit

Joey Votto became the fifth player to record 2,000 career hits in a Cincinnati Reds uniform and the 291st player in Major League Baseball history to reach the milestone when he singled in the seventh inning Monday against the Chicago Cubs.

» PHOTOS: Votto through the years

Fans at Great American Ball Park gave Votto a standing ovation as he stood on first base. He applauded right back and then tipped his helmet to them.

The hit came in Votto’s 15th big-league season. He has played them all with the Reds. He’s a career .303 hitter.

Votto began the day with 1,998 hits. He walked in the first inning and singled in the third. After striking out in the fifth, he reached the milestone in the seventh and then recorded another single in the same inning as the Reds tallied eight runs, extending their lead over the Cubs to 12-0.

» ASK HAL: Aggressive approach key to Votto’s revival

The only Reds ahead of Votto on the career hit list are: Pete Rose (3,358 hits with the Reds); Barry Larkin (2,340); Dave Concepcion (2,326); and Johnny Bench (2,048).

Votto ranks fourth in Reds history in runs scored (1,090), one behind Bench. He’s third in home runs (321), three behind Frank Robinson and third in RBIs (1,041).

Votto joined Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera on the list of active players with 2,000 hits, 300 home runs and 1,000 RBIs. Those three players, plus Yadier Molina, are the only active players with 2,000 hits.

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The hit was the 2,000th of his career. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The hit was the 2,000th of his career. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

