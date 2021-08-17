Votto reaches career milestone in 15th season with Reds

The hit came in Votto’s 15th big-league season. He has played them all with the Reds. He’s a career .303 hitter.

Votto began the day with 1,998 hits. He walked in the first inning and singled in the third. After striking out in the fifth, he reached the milestone in the seventh and then recorded another single in the same inning as the Reds tallied eight runs, extending their lead over the Cubs to 12-0.