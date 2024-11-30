VIDEO: Midfield scuffle mars ending of Ohio State-Michigan game

Explore Game recap

Some punches were thrown from both sides, and the teams had to be separated.

Another melee broke out within minutes after Ohio State senior defensive end Jack Sawyer took the flag and ripped it off the flag pole.

The incident followed Michigan’s 13-10 upset victory over the second-ranked Buckeyes, who have lost four in a row to the Wolverines after winning eight in a row and 15 out of 16.

“I don’t know all the details of it, but I know that these guys are looking to put a flag on the field and our guys weren’t going to let that happen,” said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day after he dropped to 1-4 in the rivalry. “So I’ll find out exactly what happened, but this is our field and certainly we’re embarrassed at the fact we lost the game, but there’s some prideful guys on this team that just weren’t going to let that happen.”

Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation. During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games & will continue to investigate. — OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) November 30, 2024

The Ohio State University Police Department released a statement afterward confirming pepper spray was deployed and the OSUPD will investigate the incident.