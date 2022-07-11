University of Dayton, Chaminade Julienne to host second Social Justice 7 on 7

The Miami Valley Football Coaches Association is holding its second Social Justice 7 on 7 football competition Tuesday in Dayton.
Forty teams from the area and beyond are scheduled to be part of the event, which is open to the public and intended to allow kids from different backgrounds to not only compete on the field but find common ground off it.
“The main message is stressing what we have in common over what divides us,” said Jim Place, who like event co-chair Al Powell has a long history as coach and mentor in the area. “We feel through football, ‘Contact builds acceptance.’”
The first MVFCA Social Justice 7 on 7 was held last year and included 24 teams.
“We’re hoping by bringing together diverse teams, there’s a chance to meet someone and perhaps exchange some thoughts with someone who’s from a different area than your own,” Powell told this news organization prior to the inaugural event. “Maybe they’ll even have a chance to get someone’s name and even a phone number. It’s all about expanding your horizon, expanding your village.”
The 2022 edition is scheduled to include some of the largest schools in the state — Cincinnati St. Xavier, Fairfield, Hamilton and Centerville — all with more than 1,000 boys each as well as some of the smallest — Arcanum (133 boys), Tri-Village (106) and Sidney Lehman (63).
Middletown and multiple schools from Dayton and Springfield are also set to take part in the event, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with the last games slated to start at 4 p.m.
Multiple Detroit high schools will be represented along with schools from Columbus, Cincinnati and Lima, and there is a hope it will attract college recruiters as well.
Place said the teams will play 7 on 7 in groups of four for two hours at Chaminade Julienne High School or the University of Dayton football practice field then go to UD Arena for a one-hour social justice seminar.
“UD has really stepped up and let us use the Boesch Lounge at the arena and their practice football field,” Place said.
Here is a full list of teams set to take part:
Alter, Piqua, Franklin, Columbus Bishop Hartley, Trotwood-Madison, Bellbrook, Springboro, Northmont, Arcanum, Ponitz, Northridge, Sidney Lehman, West Carrollton, Thurgood Marshall, Kenton Ridge, Norwood, Oakwood, Tri-Village, Meadowdale, Urbana, Eaton, Hamilton, Miamisburg, Detroit Southeastern, Centerville, Valley View, Cincinnati St. Xavier, Middletown, Beavercreek, Stebbins, Lima Senior, Chaminade Julienne, Fairfield, Cincinnati WintonWoods, Springfield, Wayne, Detroit Renaissance, Butler, Dunbar and Belmont.
About the Author