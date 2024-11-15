Undefeated Greeneview to face Indian Lake in regional semis

“It’s uncharted territory for Greeneview football,” Haines said. “We’ve never won two playoff games in school history and it’s only the third time we’ve gone undefeated. It’s our first-ever Week 13. It’s a lot of neat stuff for the kids, but at the same time, we want to keep them hungry for one more. That’s kind of been our catchphrase since the playoffs started: ‘One more. One more week together. One more game. One more opportunity’.”

The Rams scored 21 second-half points to beat Lima Bath in a regional quarterfinal game last week at Don Nock Field. Greeneview quarterback Alex Horney rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

The key, Haines said, was making adjustments in the locker room, especially with their blocking schemes up front.

“We have great coaches and great players who are coachable,” Haines said. “Our kids at halftime responded to our adjustments.”

Indian Lake, the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division champions, beat Preble Shawnee 28-14 to win two playoff games in a season for the first time in school history. They entered the playoffs 2-6 all-time in the postseason.

“They’re a solid, well-coached team with playmakers,” Haines said. “We’ll certainly have our hands full Friday night.”

The Lakers are led by the CBC Mad River Division Offensive Player of the Year in senior quarterback Madden Lillard (1,647 passing yards, 18 TDs) and running back Drake Cosby (889 rushing yards, 10 TDs).

“We need to get our guys flying to the football in heavy pursuit,” Haines said.

Lakers wide receiver/defensive back Quest Clay also serves as one of the team’s primary returners on special teams. He’s tallied more than 1,270 all-purpose yards and 14 TDs. Defensively, he leads the CBC with six interceptions.

“He’s dynamic,” Haines said. “When he touches the ball, he can hit a home run every time.”

On the other side of the ball, the Lakers are led by CBC Mad River Defensive Player of the Year junior defensive back Noah Shirk (98 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 5.0 Tackles for Loss, 2 INTs) and senior defensive linemen Aaron Rapp (6.5 sacks, 8 TFLs).

“Offensively, we’ve got to keep them blocked up front,” Haines said. “They do a good job playing with their hands. We’ve got to protect the ball. They also do a great job forcing turnovers. Ball security and keeping them blocked up front.”

The winner will play either West Liberty-Salem (11-1) or Waynesville (9-3) next week with a berth in the D-V state tournament on the line. The Rams beat the Spartans 40-28 in Week 2 and defeated the Tigers 42-14 the following week.

But the Rams are laser-focused on playing one more week, Haines said.

“We’re not taking anything for granted by any stretch,” Haines said. “We’ve got Indian Lake. If we are to win, whoever we draw, we draw. We’ve got to take care of business against Indian Lake first. We’ve got to play a clean football game.”