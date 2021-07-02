Two Reds voted into starting lineup for All-Star Game

Cincinnati Reds outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker will start in the All-Star Game for the National League.
The starters were announced Thursday night, while the rest of the rosters will be announced Sunday. The 91st Midsummer Classic will take place July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.
Castellanos and Winker, both first-time all-stars, ranked among the voting leaders since the first results were released in early June.
Castellanos, 29, leads the National League with a .345 batting average and has 16 home runs and 53 RBIs in his second season with the Reds and ninth season in the big leagues.
Winker, 27, ranks third in the league with a .321 average and has 19 home runs and 48 RBIs in his fifth season with the Reds. He has hit three home runs in a game twice.
Winker and Castellanos will be the first Reds to start an All-Star Game since Zack Cozart in 2017. The last time the Reds had two starters was 2013 when Joey Votto started at first base and Brandon Phillips at second base. The last Reds outfielder to start was Ken Griffey Jr. in 2007. Winker and Castellanos will be the first pair of Reds outfielders to start since Frank Robinson and Gus Bell in 1956.