Two Reds voted into starting lineup for All-Star Game

Winker, 27, ranks third in the league with a .321 average and has 19 home runs and 48 RBIs in his fifth season with the Reds. He has hit three home runs in a game twice.

Winker and Castellanos will be the first Reds to start an All-Star Game since Zack Cozart in 2017. The last time the Reds had two starters was 2013 when Joey Votto started at first base and Brandon Phillips at second base. The last Reds outfielder to start was Ken Griffey Jr. in 2007. Winker and Castellanos will be the first pair of Reds outfielders to start since Frank Robinson and Gus Bell in 1956.