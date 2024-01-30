Two Bengals’ standouts expected to play in Pro Bowl Games

Explore NFL Draft process cranking up as January winds down

Both Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson remain on the AFC roster and will be joined by several of the league’s best players at the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando this week. The event features Pro Bowl Skills competitions and culminates in an AFC versus NFC game Sunday at Camping World Stadium and broadcast 3-6 p.m. on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Chase, a third-year player, led the Bengals in receptions (100), receiving yards (1216) and receiving TDs (seven), despite battling through a couple injuries this season, including a separated shoulder that limited his production in the final two games. He said earlier this month he wouldn’t need surgery this offseason and wanted to play in the Pro Bowl if healthy enough.

Hendrickson finished the season with 17.5 sacks, tied for second most in the league behind T.J. Watt’s total of 19. The seventh-year veteran also finished with the second most sacks in a single season in Bengals history behind defensive end Coy Bacon’s 22 in 1976, according to Cincinnati records, and he ranks among the league’s current best pass rushers with 53 sacks since the start of the 2020 regular season.

This marks the third consecutive season Chase and Hendrickson have been named to the Pro Bowl.

There are 27 players competing in the Pro Bowl Games who were not named to the initial roster, including the replacement of 14 players from the two teams participating in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Others were excused because of injury or personal decisions not to play.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had been named a first alternate and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. a third alternate but were not added to the final roster.

The AFC team will be led by head coach Peyton Manning, defensive coordinator Ray Lewis and offensive coordinator Wes Welker, while the NFC is led by head coach Eli Manning, offensive coordinator Keenan McCardell and defensive coordinator Demarcus Ware.