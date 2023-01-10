Tracking 11 area players on NFL rosters this season

Eleven players from area high schools spent time on NFL active rosters during the 103rd regular season for the league.
Offensive linemen again accounted for the lion’s share of snaps, but a couple of defensive players found expanded roles thanks to injuries on their team.
Here is a look at the 10 counting down from the most productive:
Jordan Hicks, linebacker, Lakota West High School — Minnesota Vikings
The longest-tenured local player had another solid season at the age of 30. The Texas grad started every game for the surprising champions of the NFC North and was credited with 129 tackles, including three sacks, and snagged an interception.
Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn
Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn
Ryan Kelly, center, Lakota West High School — Indianapolis Colts
The standout center with three Pro Bowl selections started every game for the Colts in his seventh season out of Alabama.
Credit: Zach Bolinger
Credit: Zach Bolinger
Taylor Decker, left tackle, Butler High School — Detroit Lions
The Ohio State grad started every game for the Lions for the fourth time in his seven-year career, and he is the longest-tenured member of the team. Although Detroit missed the playoffs, they did post their first winning record since his rookie year.
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Josiah Scott, cornerback, Fairfield High School — Philadelphia Eagles.
The Michigan State grad played in 16 games with four starts in his third season in the league. He was credited with 26 tackles, eight pass break-ups and two interceptions — all career highs — as the team’s slot cornerback.
Credit: Matt Rourke
Credit: Matt Rourke
Michael Hoecht, defensive line/linebacker, Oakwood — Los Angeles Rams
Hoecht played in all 17 games and started the last six games on defense for injury-ravaged Rams and was a bright spot. The Brown University alumnus was credited with 36 total tackle, including 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his second season on the active roster.
Credit: Marcio J. Sanchez
Credit: Marcio J. Sanchez
Joe Thuney, offensive guard, Alter High School — Kansas City Chiefs
Although he missed two games (the first of his career) because of an ankle injury, the North Carolina State product started the last five games and earned his first Pro Bowl selection for the AFC’s top seed.
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez
Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez
Ifeadi Odenigbo, defensive line/linebacker, Centerville High School — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A fifth-year pro from Northwestern, Odenigbo played 13 games for the Colts before being waived. He was picked up by the Buccaneers and played almost half the team’s defensive snaps in the season finale against Atlanta on Sunday.
Credit: Michael Conroy
Credit: Michael Conroy
Wes Martin, offensive line, Milton-Union High School — Washington Commanders
In his fourth year in the NFL out of Indiana, Martin returned to Washington from the New York Giants and saw time in six games.
Aaron Patrick, outside linebacker, Meadowdale High School — Denver Broncos
Patrick made the roster as an undrafted free agent from Eastern Kentucky and played in 12 games with one start in 2021. He played five games this season before suffering a torn ACL in a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. That cut short his season and led him to file a lawsuit against the NFL, the home team and ESPN as a result of the circumstances.
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Jackson Carman, offensive lineman, Fairfield High School — Cincinnati Bengals
A second-year player out of Clemson, Carman lost the battle to start at left guard in the preseason and played in only three games, including four snaps on offense, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.
Adam Pankey, offensive lineman, Hamilton High School — New York Jets
Sixth-year player from West Virginia joined the Jets in offseason and spent one game on the active roster but did not play. He has played in nine games in his pro career.
NOTE: Northridge grad Andrew Ogletree was drafted in the sixth round last spring by the Colts but spent the season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the preseason.
About the Author