Tracking 11 area players on NFL rosters this season

Ryan Kelly, center, Lakota West High School — Indianapolis Colts

The standout center with three Pro Bowl selections started every game for the Colts in his seventh season out of Alabama.

Taylor Decker, left tackle, Butler High School — Detroit Lions

The Ohio State grad started every game for the Lions for the fourth time in his seven-year career, and he is the longest-tenured member of the team. Although Detroit missed the playoffs, they did post their first winning record since his rookie year.

Josiah Scott, cornerback, Fairfield High School — Philadelphia Eagles.

The Michigan State grad played in 16 games with four starts in his third season in the league. He was credited with 26 tackles, eight pass break-ups and two interceptions — all career highs — as the team’s slot cornerback.

Michael Hoecht, defensive line/linebacker, Oakwood — Los Angeles Rams

Hoecht played in all 17 games and started the last six games on defense for injury-ravaged Rams and was a bright spot. The Brown University alumnus was credited with 36 total tackle, including 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his second season on the active roster.

Joe Thuney, offensive guard, Alter High School — Kansas City Chiefs

Although he missed two games (the first of his career) because of an ankle injury, the North Carolina State product started the last five games and earned his first Pro Bowl selection for the AFC’s top seed.

Ifeadi Odenigbo, defensive line/linebacker, Centerville High School — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A fifth-year pro from Northwestern, Odenigbo played 13 games for the Colts before being waived. He was picked up by the Buccaneers and played almost half the team’s defensive snaps in the season finale against Atlanta on Sunday.

Wes Martin, offensive line, Milton-Union High School — Washington Commanders

In his fourth year in the NFL out of Indiana, Martin returned to Washington from the New York Giants and saw time in six games.

Aaron Patrick, outside linebacker, Meadowdale High School — Denver Broncos

Patrick made the roster as an undrafted free agent from Eastern Kentucky and played in 12 games with one start in 2021. He played five games this season before suffering a torn ACL in a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. That cut short his season and led him to file a lawsuit against the NFL, the home team and ESPN as a result of the circumstances.

Jackson Carman, offensive lineman, Fairfield High School — Cincinnati Bengals

A second-year player out of Clemson, Carman lost the battle to start at left guard in the preseason and played in only three games, including four snaps on offense, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Adam Pankey, offensive lineman, Hamilton High School — New York Jets

Sixth-year player from West Virginia joined the Jets in offseason and spent one game on the active roster but did not play. He has played in nine games in his pro career.

NOTE: Northridge grad Andrew Ogletree was drafted in the sixth round last spring by the Colts but spent the season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the preseason.