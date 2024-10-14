Top performances of Week 8 in high school football

That includes three 300-yard passing games, a 300-yard rushing game and three more 200-yard rushing games along with several players who excelled on offense and defense.

Here is a look at the top 10:

1. Turner Lachey, Lehman Catholic: Threw for 395 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions as the Cavaliers beat Covington 35-7. Lachey also made five PAT kicks and averaged 40.8 yards on four punts.

2. Teon Hill, Northridge: Ran for 363 yards on just 15 carries (24.2 average) and scored five touchdowns as the Polar Bears beat Troy Christian 68-7.

3. Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine: Completed 20 of 32 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns as the Chieftains beat rival Urbana 50-19.

4. Luke Faler, Lebanon: Threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors beat Turpin 48-28.

5. Vincent Epifano, Bellbrook: Ran for 272 yards on 18 carries (an average of 15.1) and two touchdowns as the Golden Eagles beat Monroe 38-10. Tanner Stewart ran for 105 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown for BHS.

6. Kai Ricks, Greenon: Ran for 255 yards on 17 carries (15.0 ypc) as the Knights beat Catholic Central 41-7 for their first win of the season.

7. Devin McCormick completed 20 of 31 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown and ran for 65 yards and another touchdown as Stebbins lost 42-35 to Troy. Deeno Johnson caught five passes for 113 yards for the Indians.

8. Jace Love, Butler: Ran for 228 yards and scored three touchdowns as Butler beat Sidney 46-43. Tayven Crump caught four passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

9. Ethan New threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 36 yards and a touchdown as Sidney lost to Butler. Tank Fleming caught three passes for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets.

10. Aaron Rogers, Eaton: Threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns as Eaton beat Brookville 45-24.

Other big games from around the area:

Hayden Hunt ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns as Tri-Village beat Arcanum 28-20. Tre Sagester threw for 241 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots.

Jamier Averette-Brown, Wayne: Returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown, caught two for passes for 24 yards and a touchdown and had a 32-yard run for the Warriors in a 43-7 win over Miamisburg. Teaunn Hunter caught four passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for Wayne, and Javion Lewis had four sacks.

Carter Caudill ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and Braylon Newcomb caught 11 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown for Bellefontaine.

Deaunte White ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns as Xenia beat Piqua 30-8.

Gavin McManus completed all 18 of his pass attempts and finished with 215 yards through the air for Xenia, and Trimonde Henry caught seven passes for 139 yards for the Buccaneers.

Tyrell Lewis threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns in Wayne’s win over Miamisburg.

Colt Coffey ran for 176 yard and two touchdowns as Cedarville lost 31-14 to Southeastern. He also made 10 tackles and averaged 34.3 yards on four punts.

Dakota Manson ran for 150 yards and a touchdown as Troy beat Stebbins 42-35. Michael Tucker caught two passes for 128 yards for the Trojans.

Evan O’Leary caught nine passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns for Lehman Catholic.

Brody Morton threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns as Preble Shawnee beat Tri-County North 55-8. Issac Blankenship caught seven passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Arrows.

KJ Gustin threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns while Jack Hamaker caught four passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns as Miami East beat Riverside 35-0.

Aiden Lowery ran for 166 of Chaminade Julienne’s 522 rushing yards as the Eagles beat Carroll 68-0.

Josh Wilcoxon ran for 137 yards and a touchdown as West Liberty-Salem beat rival Mechanicsburg 42-13.

Jackson Jones ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and made 14 tackles with a sack as Northeastern lost to Fairbanks 24-21. Diezel Taylor threw for 110 yards and a touchdown and ran for 63 yards for the Jets.

Deontre Long ran for 73 yards and four touchdowns as Springfield beat Beavercreek 60-8. Brent Upshaw threw for 127 yards and ran for 45 yard for the Wildcats.

Logan Doty ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns as Fairmont beat Springboro 24-7. Kameron Thornton caught a 48-yard touchdown pass and ran six times for 54 yards for the Firebirds.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Gavin Wininings caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown for Eaton.

Jayden Resor ran for 107 yards and a touchdown for Brookville.

Jaxon Long caught 15 passes for 102 yards as Springboro lost to Fairmont 24-7.

Alex Amburgy ran for 124 yards and threw for 86 while Garrett Lundy ran for 154 yards and both scored two touchdowns in a 38-0 Waynesville win over Madison.

Zane Henderson ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns as Ansonia beat National Trail 44-14. Jacob Schmitmeyer ran for 129 yards and a touchdown and caught a 53-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers.

Larkin Thomas threw only 10 passes but completed eight for 97 yards and five touchdowns for Tippecanoe in a 63-6 win over West Carrollton.

Blake Lawson ran for 116 yards and a touchdown as Carlisle beat Oakwood 21-13. Michael Woeste caught nine passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and had 13 tackles, including two for loss, for the Lumberjacks.

Parker Johnson ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns as Centerville beat Northmont 45-0. Shane Cole threw for 126 yards and ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns for the Elks.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski