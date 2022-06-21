Title IX: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of landmark legislation

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, the landmark legislation that ushered in a new era for women’s sports across the country.
On June 23, 1972, Title IX passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972.
Title IX states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
The full effect of Title IX wouldn’t be felt for six years. High schools and colleges had until July 21, 1978, to comply.
Starting in the 1970s, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held championships for girls sports, and numerous teams and athletes from the area have benefitted. Above is a selection of photos of area teams celebrating state championships.
