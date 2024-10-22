This week’s high school football state poll: Is your team ranked?

Below is this week’s high school football state poll in Divisions I-VII:
DIVISION I
1. Mentor (9) (9-0) 139 1
2. Cincinnati Moeller (5) (8-1) 127 2
3. Lakota West (1) (8-1) 108 4
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-1) 78 5
5. Perrysburg (8-1) 67 6
6. Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-2) 66 NR
7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-1) 51 3
8. Pickerington North (8-1) 29 10
9. Galloway Westland (8-1) 28 8
10. Toledo Whitmer (7-2) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Pickerington Central 18. 12, Hamilton 17. 13, Fairmont 13. 14, Lakewood St. Edward 13. 15, Cincinnati Princeton 10. 16, Centerville 9. 17, Canton McKinley 9. 18, Columbus Upper Arlington 7. 19, Gahanna Lincoln 5. 20, Cincinnati St. Xavier 5. 21, Lorain 4. 22, Massillon Jackson 3.
DIVISION II
1. Avon (8) (9-0) 133 1
2. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (3) (9-0) 126 2
3. Cincinnati Anderson (3) (9-0) 112 3
4. Medina Highland (9-0) 77 4
5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-0) 58 5
6. Xenia (1) (9-0) 57 T6
(tie) Akron Hoban (7-2) 57 9
8. Columbus Walnut Ridge (9-0) 39 NR
9. Wadsworth (9-0) 38 T6
10. Massillon Washington (6-2) 36 8
Others receiving votes: 11, Sunbury Big Walnut 22. 12, Lima Senior 21. 13, Cincinnati La Salle 15. 14, Ashland 14. 15, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 11. 16, North Ridgeville 4. 17, Macedonia Nordonia 2. 18, Green 1. 19, Kings Mills Kings 1. 20, Harrison 1.
DIVISION III
1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (7) (9-0) 137 1
2. Steubenville (1) (9-0) 107 3
3. Toledo Central Catholic (4) (8-1) 97 2
4. Tippecanoe (1) (9-0) 95 6
5. Youngstown Ursuline (1) (8-1) 79 4
6. Wapakoneta (9-0 ) 59 7
7. Dresden Tri-Valley (9-0) 58 8
8. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (9-0) 47 9
8. Aurora (9-0) 47 5
10. London (9-0) 25 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Bellbrook 17. 12, Medina Buckeye 15. 13, Athens 14. 14, Newark Licking Valley 8. 15, Granville 6. 16, Gates Mills Hawken 4. 17, Cleveland Benedictine 4. 18, Chardon 3. 19, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 2. 20, St. Marys Memorial 1.
DIVISION IV
1. Mentor Lake Catholic (11) (9-0) 138 1
2. Sandusky Perkins (9-0) 101 2
3. Cincinnati Wyoming (2) (9-0) 92 5
4. Shelby (9-0) 78 6
5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0) 69 4
6. St. Clairsville (9-0) 67 7
7. Perry (8-1) 62 3
8. Streetsboro (9-0) 56 NR
9. Beloit West Branch (9-0) 40 NR
10. Cleveland Glenville (1) (6-3) 36 9
Others receiving votes: 11, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31. 12, Germantown Valley View 21. 13, Ontario 20. 14, Cincinnati Taft 5. 15, Chillicothe Unioto 3. 16, Lorain Clearview 2. 17, New Lexington 2. 18, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 1. 19, Columbus East 1.
DIVISION V
1. Canfield S. Range (4) (9-0) 128 1
2. Liberty Center (3) (9-0) 113 2
(tie) Milan Edison (3) (9-0) 113 4
4. Ironton (3) (8-1) 95 3
5. Oak Harbor (9-0) 86 5
6. Greeneview (1) (9-0) 61 7
7. Akron Manchester (9-0) 37 9
(tie) Barnesville (1) (9-0) 37 8
9. Gahanna Columbus Academy (9-0) 26 NR
10. Proctorville Fairland (8-1) 24 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. 12, Sugarcreek Garaway 20. 13, Camden Preble Shawnee 17. 14, Findlay Liberty-Benton 17. 15, Pemberville Eastwood 12. 16, Waynesville 6. 17, West Liberty-Salem 5. 18, Creston Norwayne 4. 19, LaGrange Keystone 2. 20, Belmont Union Local 1.
DIVISION VI
1. Coldwater (8) (9-0) 141 2
(tie) Kirtland (7) (9-0) 141 1
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-0) 115 3
4. Bluffton (9-0) 100 4
5. Galion Northmor (9-0) 89 6
6. Columbus Grandview Heights (9-0 ) 80 5
7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-1) 31 7
8. Andover Pymatuning Valley (8-1) 26 10
9. Hamler Patrick Henry (7-2) 20 9
10. Anna (6-3) 18 8
Others receiving votes: 11, Cincinnati Country Day 16. 12, New Middletown Springfield 12. 13, Waterford 11. 14, Toledo Ottawa Hills 9. 15, Newcomerstown 3. 16, Defiance Tinora 3. 17, Dalton 2. 18, St. Bernard 2. 19, Cincinnati Summit Country Day 2. 20, Sherwood Fairview 2. 21, Columbia Station Columbia 1. 22, Grove City Christian 1.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (15) (9-0) 150 1
2. Columbus Grove (9-0) 129 2
3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-0) 93 4
4. Minster (7-2) 90 3
5. Monroeville (9-0) 82 5
6. Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-1) 63 7
7. Edon (9-0) 55 6
8. Beaver Eastern (9-0 ) 39 8
9. Warren John F. Kennedy (8-1) 23 NR
10. Ansonia (8-1) 22 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 21. 12, Malvern 15. 13, Gibsonburg 14. 14, Sidney Lehman 10. 15, Lima Central Catholic 7. 16, St. Henry 3. 17, Ada 3. 18, Cin. College Prep. 3. 19, Danville 2. 20, Windham 1.
