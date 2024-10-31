‘The season starts now’ -- Road to Canton starts Friday night for Springfield football

Springfield is seeking its sixth straight regional championship and fourth straight appearance in the Division I state championship game.

“The season starts now,” said senior Quenta Wafer, Jr. “We’ve got to go into the playoffs with a chip on our shoulder.”

Every game matters in November when it’s win or go home in the postseason. The Wildcats were sharp in practice this week at practice, Springfield coach Maurice Douglass.

“The focus is a lot different this week,” he said. “The kids seem to be paying attention to details. They’re watching large amounts of film with us and by themselves. It’s been a good week of preparation and hopefully we’ll have a good outcome on Friday night.”

Last year, the Wildcats fell to Lakewood St. Edward 31-21 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It was the Wildcats’ third striaght state-title loss to St. Edward. Springfield has won five straight regional titles since 2019 — a feat only 13 other programs have accomplished.

With a group of veteran returners, the players what it takes to win in the postseason.

“All of our guys have been seasoned in the playoffs and they’re anxious for the opportunity to showcase what they’ve got,” Douglass said.

The program is motivated to make a return back to the state finals, Wafer said.

“I think everybody loved the feeling, going (to Canton) and getting to enjoy it and compete for it all,” he said. “I think having a lot of guys having been there from last year and the years prior, that does carry a big weight.”

Hilliard Bradley won the Region 3 title last season, falling to St. Edward 26-3 in a D-I state semifinal game. This year, the Jaguars enter the playoffs on a six-game losing streak after starting the season 2-2.

“They’re a little younger this year,” Douglass said. “Offensively, they have some pretty good talent. We’re going to have to do a good job on the defensive side of the ball to maintain those guys, create some turnovers for our offense and give us some shorter fields to deal with.”

The special teams unit will also be key for the Wildcats down the stretch, Douglass said.

“(Special teams) have been good to us this year and hopefully we can go out and create some short fields for the offense and not make them have to travel so far,” he said.

With a win, the Wildcats would also host a second-round game. The winner will play either fifth-seeded Hilliard Davidson (6-4) or No. 12 Marysville (3-7) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, but they’re not looking ahead, Douglass said.

“We’re just trying to take them as they come one at a time for six weeks,” he said.

With the season on the line, the Wildcats know it will take their best effort to keep playing into December.

“We’ve got to click on all cylinders,” Wafer said.