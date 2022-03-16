Texas Southern advances out First Four for 2nd straight year

The Southwestern Athletic Conference champions came back from a slow start to the game and overcame a second-half rally from Texas A&M Corpus Christi to earn a 76-67 win Tuesday in the opening game of the NCAA First Four at UD Arena.

It was a long way to travel just to play an in-state opponent for a chance to return to Texas in the NCAA tournament, where the Tigers (19-12) now face No. 1 Kansas at 9:57 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth. But the Tigers made the most of the chance to extend their season.