Tecumseh grad traded from Pirates to Yankees

The rehabilitation process was expected to last 14-16 months. According to reports, Brubaker hopes to return to the big leagues by the All-Star break this year. He’s currently on the 60-day injured list.

“I know he did some decent things as a starter in ‘21 and ‘22 with the Pirates,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com. “I know we like his arm.”

Brubaker debuted with the Pirates in the 60-game pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was 9-28 with a 4.99 ERA in 61 starts over three seasons. In 2022, he was 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA in 28 starts.

Brubaker graduated from Tecumseh in 2012. He pitched three seasons for the Akron Zips. The Pirates drafted him in the sixth round in 2015. He spent five seasons in the minor leagues before reaching the big leagues.