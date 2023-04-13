Tecumseh grad Brubaker will miss season after undergoing Tommy John surgery

Springfield native J.T. Brubaker, a 2012 Tecumseh High School graduate who has spent the last three seasons in the big leagues, will miss the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced.
Brubaker, 29, debuted with the Pirates in the 60-game pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He is 9-28 with a 4.99 ERA in 61 starts over three seasons. Last season, he was 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA in 28 starts.
Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery to reconstruct Brubaker’s ulnar collateral ligament. He’s projected to return to full Major League competition in 14-16 months.
Brubaker made five starts in spring training and was 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 1/3 innings. He made his last appearance March 21.
Brubaker missed his last spring start with right elbow discomfort. The Pirates placed him on the 15-day injured list on Opening Day. Days later, they transferred him to the 60-day injured list.
