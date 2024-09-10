Taylor: Slow start allowed Patriots to dictate the game

Cincinnati went into the game expecting a fast start and instead went three-and-out its first three drives, lost two fumbles and amassed just 224 total yards of offense, while the defense missed 13 tackles and allowed the Patriots to rush for 171 yards. A double-digit deficit proved too much to overcome in a 16-10 loss.

“We allowed them to dictate the game,” Taylor said. “We got down 10-0, then 13-0, and at halftime, it was very clear it was going to be a limited possession game, so they get to dictate the flow. They get to dictate the coverage. They had a two-score lead, so you have to do a better job earlier in the game, really the first three possessions gaining control so you can dictate how the game is going to be played. It’s as simple as that. We didn’t give ourselves those opportunities to win the game in any phase so then it gets to the second half and it turns into the game you didn’t want to play.”

The slow start was especially concerning because that was a game the Bengals were expected to win at home, and now they have to figure out how to lift themselves up in Week 2 as they head to two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

Taylor and the coaching staff emphasized accountability in a team meeting Monday, but there wasn’t time to dwell.

“I think the start, we’re all accountable for that,” Taylor said. ... It’s not something we predicted would happen. We thought we’d be off to a tremendous start, 21-0. I mean, it’s how confident you feel going into the game. And when it doesn’t go that way, there’s no one that feels worse about it than the men walking off that field. You’re sick to your stomach, you don’t sleep, you’re miserable all night, and now as this day goes and you start getting ramped up for Kansas City, the excitement starts to build to get a new opportunity and put our best foot forward and put that one behind us.”

Burrow not throwing passes beyond the sticks also was a by-product of the Patriots being able to dictate coverage with a lead, Taylor said, and the missed tackles on defense, he felt, was more to do with poor technique than not being prepared without live tackling in camp and limited snaps for starters in the preseason.

Those are things they can clean up this week, and perhaps Cincinnati will get some help in terms of available personnel. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and offensive tackle Amarius Mims could all potentially return from injuries this week, but Taylor said they need to get through more of the week to see how they are doing.

Higgins tweaked his hamstring Thursday in practice and the staff didn’t want to put him in a bad position after the injury popped up so late in the week. Jenkins underwent surgery on his thumb Friday but could possibly play with protection on his hand, and Mims resumed practicing in limited fashion last week, in his return from a pectoral muscle strain, and potentially could be available if he is able to get to full participation.

“We’ll get into the week to evaluate both of them,” Taylor said when asked specifically about Higgins and Jenkins. “I really think it’s too early to say on either one of them. The surgery went well for Kris on Friday. We’ll get to Wednesday and see where he’s at. Same with Tee. Same with Amarius. He has been practicing and continue to progress and get better. Where he is for this weekend’s game remains to be seen.”

Taylor said Mims was listed as “did not participate” on Friday because it was clear he would not be ready for Week 1 and the staff did not want to rush him. The first-round draft pick suffered the injury during the preseason opener.

Trent Brown played the full game at right tackle, despite some concerns regarding his conditioning after back tightness limited his training camp. Mims was competing for the starting job before his injury, but the Bengals liked having a more veteran option as the season approached.

“We’ll continue to see where it goes and how he’s feeling,” Taylor said. “You don’t want to rush into it too quickly. It’s a rookie you want to make sure is healthy. It’s a pec injury. That’s a big part of what he does. You got to be mindful. He has started to feel better and get into a groove in individual. We’ll be very mindful before we do full contact practicing.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7