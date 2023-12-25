Taylor expects Bengals to bounce back from debacle in Pittsburgh

Cincinnati still has a chance to make the playoffs but likely must win its last two games, at Kansas City on Dec. 31 and at home against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season finale, and get help.

“You can look back to how this room was, how the locker room the day after we lost to Pittsburgh the first time, and, there could have easily been a narrative that that this team’s gonna hang it up, and that’s not what happened,” Taylor said. “Instead, three games in a row where we played really inspired football and found three wins and we got ourselves back in the hunt. So, we’re no different in the situation right now where we need to be at our best this week against Kansas City, and I’m excited to see these guys respond.”

The Bengals came out of Saturday’s game 10th in the AFC at 8-7. Twelve teams remain in the hunt in the AFC, and Cincinnati has a few head-to-head matchups to its advantage in certain tiebreak scenarios. The Bengals beat the Bills and Colts, and they also beat the Jaguars, should Jacksonville fall out of its current AFC South lead.

On the other hand, Cincinnati lost to the Texans, and tiebreakers in the division aren’t looking good. The Bengals’ 3-7 conference record — including an 0-5 record in the AFC North — also is a concern in tiebreaker scenarios.

”Part of what sets guys apart is they’re able to put it behind them and move onto the next game,” Taylor said. “We all know how important this one is. It’s exciting. As bad as it felt today, you get an opportunity to get the next one and feel the exact opposite end of the spectrum. That’s the beauty of this league. We’re excited to get back to work and see what we can do next Sunday.”

The biggest issues Saturday were three explosive plays that led to 17 points for Pittsburgh, and three interceptions Jake Browning threw, which led to the other 17 points. Mason Rudolph connected with George Pickens on three big passes, including touchdowns of 86 and 66 yards and a 44-yard play that set up a Chris Boswell field goal. The first touchdown came on the Steelers’ second play from scrimmage.

Browning’s first interception came in the endzone on the Bengals’ second drive, and the other two were in Cincinnati territory so Pittsburgh had a short field.

“Really, the way we started, we put ourselves in a huge hole,” Taylor said. “With the explosive touchdown that they had right out the gate and then coming back with the turnover in the red zone, that set us up for 14-0. And then, really continued to pile on from there. ... All around, collectively, players, coaches, it wasn’t our best performance. It’s very disappointing to go on the road, in a situation where we needed to win that game, and fall short like that. But we’ll own up to it. We’ll be accountable to it and find a way to go to Kansas City and find a win.”

Browning was hard on himself in his postgame press conference Saturday, but Taylor re-iterated the rest of the team and the coaches “didn’t do good enough to support him.” Browning still was successful moving the ball, after struggling to do so in the first matchup with Pittsburgh in Cincinnati, but the defense’s performance this time wasn’t up to standard.

The Bengals have struggled against the run and have allowed explosive plays in the passing game all season but they have masked some of those mistakes with the help of redzone stops and turnovers. Cincinnati didn’t have any of that working Saturday.

Asked what the secondary could have done better on the three big passes, Taylor said “it’s 1-on-1 coverage and then take a better angle on the tackle.” The potential return of defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt would help. He will be eligible to come off injured reserve this week if his ankle is feeling better.

Cincinnati also was without DJ Reader for the first time this season, but Taylor said the explosive plays stood out more than anything that happened in the middle of the defensive line.

“I just think overall, those three explosives are really what got us on defense,” Taylor said. “You take those out, which you can’t because that led to a lot of points and the turnovers on offense led the points as well. .. There were positives there, but again just collectively as a team we didn’t do enough to win this game.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7