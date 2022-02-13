Super Bowl LVI: Bengals player to watch

Joe Mixon

Much more than a running back, Mixon is a weapon and an insurance policy for the Bengals. He finished third in the NFL in rushing with 1,205 yards and eighth in yards from scrimmage with 1,519. He can serve as a safety valve as a receiver for Burrow, and getting him going on the ground can shorten the game and limit how many times the quarterback is exposed to hits.

Jonah Williams

The Bengals left tackle is also their only regular offensive lineman to post a decent pass blocking grade at Pro Football Focus, and they need him to play like a first-round draft pick against a Rams team that has multiple dangerous pass rushers inside and out. If he can hold up on one side, that at least lets them devote more resources toward interior star Aaron Donald and helping right tackle Isaiah Prince on the other side.

Trey Hendrickson

The defensive end has been a home run free-agent signing, finishing fifth in the league with 14 sacks. His ability to get after the quarterback can stop a drive or at least make life easier for a secondary that has had ups and downs. The Rams have an elite pass protection group, so Henderson will need to be at his best.