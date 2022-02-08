Hamburger icon
Super Bowl LVI: Al Michaels has fond memories of Cincinnati

FILE - NBC Sports commentator Al Michaels reports from the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh, on Dec. 15, 2019. Michaels has a lot to look forward to as he prepares to call next Sunday's Super Bowl. This year's game will be in his hometown of Los Angeles and it will be his 11th Super Bowl, tying him with the late Pat Summerall for the most by a television commentator. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
17 minutes ago

Al Michaels, who will call Super Bowl LVI for NBC along with former Bengals receiver Cris Collinsworth, has been a fixture on national sports broadcasts for decades.

Before he hit it big, though, he called Cincinnati home for three years.

“It’s a great sports town — I don’t have to tell you,” Michaels said on a teleconference to preview the game this week.

He saw first hand from 1971-73 when he was the voice of the Reds on radio.

“When I was 26-years-old, I’d go in to do the Cincinnati Reds. It’s the original Major League team. I mean, Cincinnati is baseball,” said Michaels, who also worked the 1972 World Series between the Reds and A’s for NBC.

Cincinnati traces its professional baseball origins to 1869, but the Bengals did not come around until 99 years later.

They were the new kids on the block when Michaels was living in the Queen City, but they did not need much time to make an impact, having made the playoffs in their third season.

“When I was there, I got to go to a number of Bengals games, and the town was very excited with football, with professional football,” he said. “The fact that they went to two Super Bowls in the ‘80s was tremendous, and then through the years it’s been rough, even though they’ve made a lot of playoff appearances, and finally they get over the hump.

“Having spent three years there, I loved every moment of it. A fantastic sports town.”

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

