BreakingNews
Springfield basketball great Nate Miller dies at 34
springfield-news-sun logo
X

State track: Wayne’s Wagner wins state title in shot put

Wayne's Aamil Wagner throws the shot put at the Division I state meet on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
Wayne's Aamil Wagner throws the shot put at the Division I state meet on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
10 minutes ago
Senior placed third a year ago

COLUMBUS — Wayne High School senior Aamil Wagner won a Division I state championship in the shot put on Saturday at the state meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Wagner threw 64 feet, 1 inch on his fifth and six attempts. The next-best distance (58-7¼) came from Whitmer senior Kevin Hornbeak.

Wagner, an offensive lineman who committed to Notre Dame in November, won the regional championship (62-6). Last year at state, he finished third (58-10½).

“It means a lot to me,” Wagner said. “Whether it’s football, basketball or track, to be able to compete at the highest level and go out the4re and win it is an amazing experience.”

Explore» D-III TRACK: Catholic Central relay team delivers strong showing

Wagner set a personal record by two feet with his final throws.

“I just let loose and threw,” he said. “At that point, I knew I was in a pretty good position to win. It was more about putting it out there as far as I can and leaving a legacy.”

Wagner planned to give his medal to his mom.

“She loves awards,” he said. “She loves to see me do well.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Wayne's Aamil Wagner stands on the podium after winning a Division I state championship in the shot put on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Wayne's Aamil Wagner stands on the podium after winning a Division I state championship in the shot put on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Wayne's Aamil Wagner stands on the podium after winning a Division I state championship in the shot put on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

In Other News
1
State track: Catholic Central boys 4x100 relay places 2nd
2
Springfield basketball great Nate Miller dies at 34
3
Northeastern falls to Roger Bacon in regional baseball final
4
McCoy: Minor hit hard in Reds debut
5
Springfield senior places third in shot put in seated division

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top