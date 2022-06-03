springfield-news-sun logo
X

State track: Mullen wins third title in high jump

Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen hugs her coach Mark Klopfenstein after her final jump in her victory in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen hugs her coach Mark Klopfenstein after her final jump in her victory in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
1 hour ago
Catholic Central senior will compete at University of Kentucky next year

COLUMBUS — Mallory Mullen won the Division III state championship in the high jump in three of her four years of high school. Only the cancellation of the meet in 2020 because of the pandemic prevented her from winning four.

Mullen completed her high school high jump career Friday with a top height of 5-feet-7 inches. She was one of three jumpers to clear 5-4 and the only competitor to clear 5-5 and 5-6 but kept jumping, giving 5-8 three tries.

Mullen has her state medals displayed in her room at home and now has another to add to the collection.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “I wish I went a little higher, but I’m just very happy about the moment and proud of myself for calming myself down and getting through it.”

Mullen missed her first jump of the day. That hadn’t happened all season. Only seven athletes in the field of 16 missed 5-0 on their first attempt, but they all made it on their second attempts.

“That was a little nerve-wracking,” Mullen said. “I’ve never pulled that one before. But I’m glad I overcame it and pulled through. I just separated myself from the other girls and tried to calm myself down. It worked out. I moved my steps back a little bit, and that worked very well.”

Explore» MORE ON STATE TRACK: Area teams dominate in 4x800

Mullen won the state title with a leap of 5-7 as a freshman in 2019. Last year she won the championship by clearing 5-10¼.

Mullen will compete for the University of Kentucky next year, and coach Mark Klopfenstein, who has coached her since she was in seventh grade and known her since she was a baby, will be sad to see her go. He had a big hug for her after she clinched the championship and another after her final jump. He broke down when he was asked after the event what it meant to coach her.

“She’s just a special girl, a special athlete,” he said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans cheer for Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen as she competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Fans cheer for Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen as she competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans cheer for Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen as she competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen smiles after clinching a victory in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen smiles after clinching a victory in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen smiles after clinching a victory in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

In Other News
1
State track: Oakwood girls repeat as 4x800 champions
2
State track: Fort Loramie boys win championship in 4x800 relay
3
State track: Minster girls win championship in 4x800 relay
4
Northeastern baseball one win from 1st trip to state
5
Eaton falls to Buckeye Valley in D-II baseball regional semifinal

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top