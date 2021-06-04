Catholic Central junior sets state record in high jump

Catholic Central’s Mallory Mullen is 2-for-2 in the high jump at the state track and field championships. She might be 3-for-3 if not for the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the 2020 state meet, and she could have been 4-for-4 a year from now if not for that same reason.
Mullen won the Division III state championship as a freshman by clearing 5-feet-7 inches, and she won the championship as a junior by reaching a Division III state-record height of 5-10¼ on Friday at Westerville North High School.
Mullen broke the record of 5-10 set by Ottoville’s Brooke Mangas in 2016.
“I’ve been aiming for that record all year,” Mullen said, “and I’m so happy I finally got it at the right spot: the state meet. That was exciting.”
Mullen is tied for the fifth-best height in state history if you count all divisions. Taylor Burke, of Medina, set the all-divisions record of 6-1¼ in 2011.
Mullen also had the best jump in all divisions Friday. The winning jump in D-I was 5-8, and the winning jump in D-III was 5-7.
Mullen qualified for the state meet with a personal-best height of 5-9 at the regional championship. She tried 5-10¼ three times at that meet but missed it every time. She had never cleared the height in practice either.
When Mullen landed, she said, “I didn’t know I made it. I looked at the bar, and it was still there. It took a little to settle in, and then I started freaking out. I was so happy. I ran right to my coach (Mark Klopfenstein) and gave him a big hug.”
Mullen won the meet by more than five five inches. Macy Miller, of Fairbanks, finished second with a height of 5-5.
In other Division III finals Friday:
• Mechanicsburg junior Danny Mascadri placed third in the pole vault (13-10).
• The West Liberty-Salem girls 3,200 relay team placed second (9:21.92).
• The Cedarville boys 3,200 relay placed fourth (8:02.80).
At the Division II meet at Pickerington North:
• The West Liberty-Salem boys 3,200 relay team placed seventh (8:06.33).
At the Division I meet at Hilliard Darby:
• • Springfield junior Jokell Brown placed sixth in the shot put (55-10).