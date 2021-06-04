Catholic Central junior sets state record in high jump

Mullen also had the best jump in all divisions Friday. The winning jump in D-I was 5-8, and the winning jump in D-III was 5-7.

Mullen qualified for the state meet with a personal-best height of 5-9 at the regional championship. She tried 5-10¼ three times at that meet but missed it every time. She had never cleared the height in practice either.

When Mullen landed, she said, “I didn’t know I made it. I looked at the bar, and it was still there. It took a little to settle in, and then I started freaking out. I was so happy. I ran right to my coach (Mark Klopfenstein) and gave him a big hug.”

Mullen won the meet by more than five five inches. Macy Miller, of Fairbanks, finished second with a height of 5-5.

In other Division III finals Friday:

• Mechanicsburg junior Danny Mascadri placed third in the pole vault (13-10).

• The West Liberty-Salem girls 3,200 relay team placed second (9:21.92).

• The Cedarville boys 3,200 relay placed fourth (8:02.80).

At the Division II meet at Pickerington North:

• The West Liberty-Salem boys 3,200 relay team placed seventh (8:06.33).

At the Division I meet at Hilliard Darby:

• • Springfield junior Jokell Brown placed sixth in the shot put (55-10).