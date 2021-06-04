springfield-news-sun logo
Catholic Central junior sets state record in high jump

Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen stands atop the podium after winning the Division III state championship in the high jump on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Westerville North High School. Photo courtesy of Catholic Central High School
By David Jablonski
Mallory Mullen is now a two-time state champion

Catholic Central’s Mallory Mullen is 2-for-2 in the high jump at the state track and field championships. She might be 3-for-3 if not for the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the 2020 state meet, and she could have been 4-for-4 a year from now if not for that same reason.

Mullen won the Division III state championship as a freshman by clearing 5-feet-7 inches, and she won the championship as a junior by reaching a Division III state-record height of 5-10¼ on Friday at Westerville North High School.

Mullen broke the record of 5-10 set by Ottoville’s Brooke Mangas in 2016.

“I’ve been aiming for that record all year,” Mullen said, “and I’m so happy I finally got it at the right spot: the state meet. That was exciting.”

Mullen is tied for the fifth-best height in state history if you count all divisions. Taylor Burke, of Medina, set the all-divisions record of 6-1¼ in 2011.

Mullen also had the best jump in all divisions Friday. The winning jump in D-I was 5-8, and the winning jump in D-III was 5-7.

Mullen qualified for the state meet with a personal-best height of 5-9 at the regional championship. She tried 5-10¼ three times at that meet but missed it every time. She had never cleared the height in practice either.

When Mullen landed, she said, “I didn’t know I made it. I looked at the bar, and it was still there. It took a little to settle in, and then I started freaking out. I was so happy. I ran right to my coach (Mark Klopfenstein) and gave him a big hug.”

Mullen won the meet by more than five five inches. Macy Miller, of Fairbanks, finished second with a height of 5-5.

In other Division III finals Friday:

• Mechanicsburg junior Danny Mascadri placed third in the pole vault (13-10).

• The West Liberty-Salem girls 3,200 relay team placed second (9:21.92).

• The Cedarville boys 3,200 relay placed fourth (8:02.80).

At the Division II meet at Pickerington North:

• The West Liberty-Salem boys 3,200 relay team placed seventh (8:06.33).

At the Division I meet at Hilliard Darby:

• • Springfield junior Jokell Brown placed sixth in the shot put (55-10).

