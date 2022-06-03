State track: Minster girls win championship in 4x800 relay

COLUMBUS — The Minster girls 4x800 relay team kicked off the Ohio High School Athletic Association state track and field championships by winning the first medal of the meet Friday morning in the first event of the day at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Margaret Hemmelgarn, Cameo Cedarleaf, Chaney Cedarleaf and Taylor Roth raced to victory in the Division III race in 9 minutes, 28.67 seconds. Minster took the lead on the third lap, with Chaney running.
With Hemmelgarn and Roth racing on the 4x800 relay last year, Minster finished third at state (9:23.39).
“We worked so hard all year,” Chaney said. “We all wanted it so bad.”
Minster won the Division III cross country championship last fall with Hemmelgarn placing third and Roth ninth.
“Cross country was a great experience,” Hemmelgarn said. “In this one, I just wanted to see what I could do.”
Fort Loramie’s Mylee Shatto, Colleen Borchers, Lauren Moore and Claire Rethman finished second (9:34.91). Coldwater’s Ava Giere, Carlee Goodwin, Kiersten Keller and Haley Alig placed third (9:43.31). West Liberty-Salem’s Megan Adams, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd and Mallory Bostick took fifth (9:48.11).
