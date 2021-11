State semifinal football schedule

Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division II

Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field

Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Division III

Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field

Division IV

Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field

Saturday, Nov. 27

Division V

Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

Division VI

Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII

Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium

Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium