Springfield to induct four into Athletic Hall of Fame

Green ran collegiately at Kansas State University, becoming a four-time All-American and the 1996 NCAA champion in the 400. Green later won a gold medal in the 400 at the 1995 World Track and Field Championships and was a finalist in the 1996 Olympic Trials.

She also spent 33 years as an athletic administrator with several organizations, including the Western Athletic Conference, the University of Central Florida and Memphis, among others.

* Steiner, who is being posthumously inducted, graduated from South in 1970. He was a three-year starter for the Wildcats football program, earning Greater Ohio League honors. As a senior in 1969, the Wildcats football program went 9-1, earning a top-10 ranking in the AP poll. Steiner, an offensive tackle, earned several honors, including First Team All-Ohio, All-City and the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Steiner was also a four-year letterwinner at Morehead State University, earning All-Ohio Valley Conference honors. He was also invited to training camp with the Buffalo Bills.

He later became a football coach and physical education teacher at Canton GlenOak, where he taught and coached for 32 years. He passed away in 2009.

* Evans, a 1987 South grad, was a member of the basketball and softball teams, as well as the school’s music program. She was a four-year letterwinner on the Wildcats basketball team, earning Third Team All-Ohio honors. On the softball diamond, Evans was a three-year letterwinner, earning First Team All-Ohio, First Team All-District and First Team Western Ohio League honors.

Evans went on to play basketball at Purdue University and later graduated with a teaching degree. She has served as a teacher, coach and administrator for Columbus Public Schools for 28 years and currently serves as the principal at Sherwood Middle School in Columbus. She has also been the coach and director of her own AAU basketball program, the Columbus Lady Flames.

* Bauer, a 1980 North High School grad, was a member of both the football and wrestling teams for the Panthers. As a senior, Bauer, an offensive lineman, earned All-Ohio, All-District and All-WOL honors, as well as team MVP and All-City MVP.

Bauer also starred on the Panthers wrestling team, winning both the City and WOL championship as a heavyweight. He placed third in the Class AAA state championship.

Bauer played football at Louisiana State University and later transferred to Miami (Ohio) University, where he earned three varsity letters and was elected team captain.

