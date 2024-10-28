Springfield to host Hilliard Bradley in first-round playoff game

Springfield is seeking its sixth straight regional championship and fourth straight appearance in the Division I state championship game.

A year ago, the Wildcats fell to Lakewood St. Edward 31-21 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the third straight season. Springfield has won five straight regional titles since 2019, a feat only 13 other programs have accomplished.

Hilliard Bradley won the Region 3 title last season, falling to St. Edward 26-3 in a D-I state semifinal game. This year, the Jaguars enter the playoffs on a six-game losing streak after starting the season 2-2.

The Wildcats have advanced to the postseason each of the past seven seasons. Springfield hasn’t lost a first-round game since falling to Pickerington Central in 2016.

Here’s a look at other playoff facts and figures across the News-Sun coverage area:

Three other Clark County teams advanced to the postseason: Kenton Ridge (D-IV), Northeastern (D-VI) and Southeastern (D-VII).

Kenton Ridge is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The ninth-seeded Cougars travel to eighth-seeded Cincinnati Taft at 6 p.m. Friday for a D-IV, Region 16 game. The Senators have made 12 playoff appearances since 2010, knocking out Shawnee in a 2022 second-round game.

Northeastern is back in the playoffs for the fifth straight year. Northeastern is hosting a playoff game for the fourth straight year. The eighth-seeded Jets will face No. 9 Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy in a D-VI, Region 24 game.

Southeastern will play in the postseason for the third straight season and the fourth time in five years. The 14th-seeded Trojans (4-6) travel to third-seeded Cincinnati College Prep (7-2) for a D-VII, Region 28 contest. Southeastern beat the Lions 36-8 in a first round game in 2022.

Four of the five Champaign County programs qualified for the playoffs — Urbana (D-VI, Region 16), Graham (D-V, Region 20), West Liberty-Salem (D-V, Region 20) and Mechanicsburg (D-VI, Region 23).

If the seeds play out, undefeated Greeneview would face second-seeded West Liberty-Salem (9-1) in the D-V, Region 20 final — the state quarterfinal round. The Rams beat the Tigers 42-14 in Week 3.

All eight Greater Western Ohio Conference teams qualified for the postseason. The Central Buckeye Conference saw nine of its 12 teams advance, while seven of the 12 Ohio Heritage Conference made the postseason.

Northwestern finished the season 6-4, but they were one of seven teams in Ohio with six wins to miss the playoffs. The Warriors finished 19th in the 27-team Region 16 playoff rankings.

In D-VII, Region 28, Cedarville finished 17th, initially missing the playoffs. When No. 16 Lockland dropped out, the Indians initially announced they would play at top-ranked Marion Local, but later opted out of the game. 18th-seeded New Miami also opted, meaning the Flyers will play conference rival Fort Recovery (2-8), which finished 19th. The Flyers beat the Indians 62-0 on Oct. 4.

AREA PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Friday, Nov. 1

All game at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Division I

Region 2

13. Hilliard Bradley (2-8) at 4. Springfield (6-4)

Division IV

Region 16

12. Kenton Ridge (7-3) at 5. Cincinnati Taft (8-2), 6 p.m.

11. Urbana (7-3) at 6. Cleves Taylor (8-2)

Division V

Region 20

16. Graham (3-7) at 1. Greeneview (10-0)

15. Arcanum (6-4) at 2. West Liberty-Salem (9-1)

Division VI

Region 23

14. Mechanicsburg (7-3) at 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)

Region 24

9. Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy (4-6) at 8. Northeastern (6-4)

Division VII

Region 28

14. Southeastern (4-6) at 3. Cincinnati College Prep (7-2)