Springfield one win away from state semis

The Springfield football team is one win away from the state semifinals.

The 12th-seeded Wildcats (8-5) will face sixth-seeded Dublin Coffman (10-3) in the Division I, Region 2 final at 7 p.m. Friday at Hilliard Darby High School. The Ohio HIgh School Athletic Association announced the neutral sites for the Elite 8 matchups in all seven divisions on Sunday.

Springfield is in the regional finals for the fifth straight season. The Wildcats have finished as state runners-up the last two seasons.

The Wildcats have won five straight games, including playoff wins over Wayne (38-14), Centerville (17-10) and Olentangy (37-24). Springfield is the lone double-digit seed remaining in the playoffs (any division).

Coffman, which has won four straight, has defeated Fairmont (14-7), Olentangy LIberty (14-7) and Olentangy Berlin (24-7) in the postseason.

Springfield defeated Coffman 7-3 in the Region 2 final in 2020.

The state semifinals are set for Friday, Nov. 24. The state championship games are Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Tickets for all playoff games are available on Monday at www.ohsaa.org/tickets

