Springfield native Finney, member of Ohio State Final Four team, dies at 73

The San Diego Rockets drafted Finney with the first pick of the fourth round in the 1970 NBA Draft. He was the 52nd player selected.

Finney served as a pastor at the Church of God for 50 years. He worked for Navistar for 32 years and then spent 17 years as a sports massage therapist.

According to his obituary, “Finney is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Lee (Clayton) Finney; children, Jo Lynn Finney (Brian) Ferguson, Jody R. (Cristina) Finney II, Jan Finney (Warren) Roberds, and Jami Finney (Wayne) Artuso; son-in-law, Alper Sarihan; 9 grandchildren, Alex, Drew and Jillian Sarihan, Brian II and Emma Ferguson, Danica, Joseph and Jocelyn Finney, and Eliana Artuso; brother, Jon (Sheila) Finney; and sister, Jackie Finney. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lee Sarihan in October 2020.”

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Finney’s memory to the Second Harvest Food Bank at 20 N. Murray St. in Springfield.