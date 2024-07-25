Springfield hires new girls basketball, boys soccer coaches

Springfield High School announced the hiring of Brooks Russell as head varsity girls basketball coach and Gary Kopp as head varsity boys soccer coach on Thursday.
Russell served as a varsity assistant coach last season. He’s a Clark County native and Southeastern High School graduate who teaches social studies at the high school.
Russell replaces Terry Toliver, who won the Clark County Coach of the Year award after leading the Wildcats to a 13-11 record. It was the first winning season for the program since North and South high schools merged into Springfield in 2008.
Toliver accepted the head coaching job at Fairborn in June. He spent one season at Springfield.
Kopp previously coached the varsity and tennis and junior varsity boys soccer teams. He is a social studies teacher at Schaefer Middle School. He has taught there for eight years.
