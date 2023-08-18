Springfield football chasing elusive state championship ring

SPRINGFIELD — After back-to-back Division I state runner-up finishes, the Springfield High School football program is still chasing its elusive ultimate goal — bringing a state championship trophy back to Clark County.

The Wildcats came close again last season, falling to Lakewood St. Edward for the second straight season in the D-I state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The 28-14 defeat has served as motivation the entire offseason.

“That’s the only thing on our minds,” said senior wide receiver and Kent State University commit Da’Shawn Martin of getting back to Canton for a third straight year.

“It’s the same goal, just a different year,” said senior cornerback Aaron Scott, an Ohio State commit. “This year, we’re trying to win it, not just get there.”

Despite graduating 20 seniors, the Wildcats return several players that saw varsity action on both sides of the ball. Springfield has gone 13-2 each of the past two seasons.

“They’re hungry and they want to try to finish it,” said Wildcats coach Maurice Douglass, now in his 10th season in Springfield. “They’re excited about the opportunity they get to be in a position to at least try for it. I’m excited for them and looking forward to them making some big plays this year.”

Defensively, the Wildcats return six of their top tacklers from last season, including Scott, junior defensive end Jackson Heims, senior safety Tyrone Myers, senior linebackers Bryce Washington and Bryce Sherrock and senior defensive lineman Isaiah Banks. Springfield’s defense allowed just 13 points per game last season.

“All they have to do is play, just be themselves,” Douglass said.

Offensively, the Wildcats quarterback position is the biggest question mark of fall camp. Springfield has had All-Ohio quarterbacks in each of the past two seasons in Te’Sean Smoot (2021) and Bryce Schondelmyer (2022).

“The last two were special guys,” Douglass said. “(Smoot) set the bar high. (Schondelmyer) came last year and was able to duplicate that and do similar things as far as numbers.”

Three different players have battled in a for the role during camp — junior Brent Upshaw, sophomore Kaden Hines, a move-in from Teays Valley, and freshman Braylon Keyes.

“They’ve all done well in the last two weeks and the summer and now we’ve got to translate that to the field,” Douglass said. “Somebody has to take the bull by the horns.”

The Wildcats return multiple skill players in Martin, senior running back Jayvin Norman, senior wide receiver Duncan Bradley, senior wide receiver Devon Williams and junior tight end Zy’Aire Fletcher. Junior wide receiver Jamil Miller also joins the program after spending his first two seasons at Kenton Ridge.

“I feel like we’ve got the toughest wide receiver corps in Ohio for sure (and) an explosive running back,” Scott said. “I feel like we’re going to have an explosive offense with a lot of big-time plays.”

The talented offense will take some pressure off the quarterback, Douglass said.

“All they have to do is just play to their capabilities and their teammates around them will help them get a victory,” he said.

The Wildcats will be challenged right out the gate. They host longtime D-I powerhouse and 11-time state champion Cleveland St. Ignatius at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats traveled to Parma in Week 1 last season, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather. Springfield beat St. Ignatius 24-20 in the 2021 season opener.

“It’s going to be a highly-competitive game,” Douglass said. “You’ve got two teams that share a lot of similarities — colors, same name, everything. It’s going to be really competitive up front and whoever controls the line of scrimmage will be the team that wins the game.”

The senior class has gone 34-6 over the last three seasons. They hope to leave their mark on the program.

“I’m just really excited to play with this team,” Martin said. “We lost a lot of players. It’s different. Practices are different. Everything’s different, the atmosphere without having those senior guys around anymore. We have to pick up after them since we’re seniors now and finish what they started.”

No Clark County team has won a state football championship in the playoff era.

“It’s a week-to-week process, but the major goal is to get back to Canton and I think we do have the group that can pull that off,” Douglass said. “We just have to keep getting better week-by-week and continue to grow in our communion with each other and our unity.”

Springfield to name press box after longtime teacher, PA announcer

Springfield High School announced Thursday it will name its press box after Michael Cooper Sr., the former teacher and public address announcer who died July 29 at 72.

The Michael Cooper Sr. Memorial Press Box will be dedicated Friday at the season-opening football game against Cleveland St. Ignatius. The Springfield City Schools District and the SHS Marching Wildcats will have a special presentation for Cooper’s family.

“It has not been easy grieving the loss of someone who was such a large part of our Wildcat family,” said Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill in a press release. “But the District felt choosing to remember Mr. Cooper in this specific way will help to carry on many of the wonderful memories our staff and community members have of him for decades to come.”

Cooper, a longtime pastor in Lima, worked as a substitute teacher in the school district from 2005-02. He was known as the Voice of the Wildcats for many years when he called football and boys basketball at South High School and then Springfield High School and Wittenberg University.

AREA WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff

Cleveland St. Ignatius at Springfield

Tecumseh at Fairborn

Bethel vs. Northeastern at Wittenberg

Miami East at Greenon

North College Hill at Catholic Central

Kenton Ridge at Mechanicsburg

Stebbins at Shawnee

Northwestern at Southeastern

Fayetteville-Perry at Cedarville

Greeneview at Northridge

Mount Gilead at Triad

Graham at West Liberty-Salem

Belmont at Urbana