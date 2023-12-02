Springfield falls to St. Edward 31-21 in D-I state title game

CANTON — The Springfield High School football program fell just short of Clark County’s first state football championship for the third straight season.
Lakewood St. Edward junior kicker Kellen Moyer kicked a 36-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter and sophomore Brandon White added a touchdown in the final two minutes to lift the Eagles to a 31-21 victory over Springfield in the Division I state championship game on Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
White rushed for three touchdowns and senior quarterback Casey Bullock rushed for another score as the Eagles (15-1) beat the Wildcats in the state title game for the third straight year. Lakewood St. Edward beat Springfield 23-13 in 2021 and 28-14 last season.
Wildcats senior Jayvin Norman scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats, including a 93-yard kickoff return — the longest in Division I state championship game history. Springfield senior Da’Shawn Martin also scored a touchdown for the Wildcats, who finished the season 10-6.
Springfield started the season 3-5, winning seven straight games to win their fifth straight regional championship. The Wildcats, the 12th-seed in Region 2, were the highest-seeded team to ever advance to a state championship game since the playoffs expanded three years ago.
Clark County has never won a state football championship since the OHSAA playoff era began in 1972. Only three programs in Clark County history have advanced to the state championship game — Catholic Central (1991), Shawnee (2011) and Springfield (2021, 2022, 2023).
