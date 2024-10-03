Springfield ‘D-Block’ defense stout as ever

Every time the Wildcats defense breaks a huddle on the sideline, they yell “D-Block.”

This year’s version of the vaunted Springfield “D-Block” defense may be the best one yet.

“I definitely think it has the potential to be,” said senior defensive end Jackson Heims, a four-year starter for the Wildcats. “We’re very athletic and fast and we know what to do.”

The Wildcats are allowing a Greater Western Ohio Conference-low 10.3 points and 131.5 yards per game through six weeks this season.

“We’re staying focused and making sure we execute on every play,” said senior linebacker Kyron Dolby.

Springfield has allowed 18 points in their last three games. The Wildcats also have seven interceptions and seven fumble recoveries this season, which is also tied for first in the conference.

“They’re buying in and they’re just playing fast,” Smoot said. “You’re going to have your mistakes here and there, but for the most part, they’re just buying in.”

The Wildcats defense is led by three senior returning starters, including Heims, Dolby and senior safety Quenta “Bop” Wafer, Jr.

With several new starters, the defense is still learning how to play together, Wafer said. They hope to continue to improve as the season progresses, he said.

“Once that chemistry builds, we’re going to be a scary team in the playoffs,” Wafer said. “We’re coming along for sure.”

Dolby and Heims each rank among the GWOC leaders with three sacks, while Dolby ranks second in tackles with 57. Wildcats senior defensive backs Jamil Miller and Jamar Montgomery are tied for the GWOC league with two interceptions.

Wafer is one of the few Wildcats defensive players who also plays offense. He ranks among the GWOC leaders with 235 receiving yards. He hears from several of his former teammates before every game, including Ohio State University freshman Aaron Scott.

“They’re letting me know that it’s my time and that I gotta carry on the tradition (of going both ways), especially with (Scott) being a DB (and playing offense),” Wafer said.

Smoot, a longtime Wildcats assistant coach, always talks to his players about the great South and North programs of the past, including the 1996 Wildcats team, the first South squad in school history to advance to the playoffs.

The 2019 defense allowed 11.6 points per game in 14 games that season as Springfield won its first regional championship in school history.

Two years later, the 2021 defense allowed 120 in 15 games — an average of eight points per game — as the Wildcats advanced to their first state title game in school history. The squad has seven shutouts in 15 games that season.

“(The 2021 team) gave them the blueprint,” Smoot said. “They’re the ones that went out and executed.”

Smoot gave credit to the coaching staff, especially the position coaches, for making their players better each and every year.

“They’re doing a heck of a job developing talent,” Smoot said. “The JV coaches are doing a heck of a job. It’s the development of the kids and they’re buying in.”

While the goal is for the Wildcats to be one of the best “D-Block” defenses in school history, they know they’ve got to keep improving, Dolby said.

“We’ve got to keep on carrying that torch,” he said.