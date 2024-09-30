High School Football Week 7 Schedule

Breaking: Springfield’s school health center off to quick start, aims to expand services

THURSDAY’S GAME

Meadowdale vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.

Tri-County North at Preble Shawnee

FRIDAY’S GAME

Centerville at Miamisburg

Fairmont at Northmont

Beavercreek at Springboro

Wayne at Springfield

Carroll vs. Badin at Edgewood

Chaminade-Julienne at Fenwick

Alter at McNicholas

Butler at Fairborn

Stebbins at Greenville

West Carrollton at Piqua

Tippecanoe at Sidney

Xenia at Troy

Franklin at Bellbrook

Oakwood at Brookville

Waynesville at Carlisle

Monroe at Eaton

Valley View at Madison

Edgewood at Ross

Tri-Village at Arcanum

Mississinawa Valley at Bradford

Twin Valley South at Dixie

Ansonia at National Trail

Northridge at Bethel

Milton-Union at Covington

Lehman Catholic at Riverside

Miami East at Troy Christian

Trotwood-Madison at Ponitz

Tecumseh at Bellefontaine

Shawnee at Graham

Ben Logan at Indian Lake

London at Jonathan Alder

Urbana at Kenton Ridge

Northwestern at North Union

Catholic Central at Cedarville

Mechanicsburg at Fairbanks

Southeastern at Greeneview

Madison Plains at Greenon

Northeastern at Triad

West Jefferson at West Liberty-Salem

Hamilton at Fairfield

Mason at Middletown

Oak Hills at Princeton

Lakota West at Sycamore

Lakota East at Colerain

New Miami at Lockland

Upper Scioto Valley at Dayton Christian

Talawanda at Northwest

Anna at Versailles

Fort Recovery at Marion Local

Minster at New Bremen

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry at Parkway

SATURDAY’S GAME

Thurgood Marshall vs. Belmont at Welcome Stadium, Noon

