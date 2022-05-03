Springboro’s Rigg, Miami’s Sorenson among Bengals’ college free-agent signings

A sixth-year super senior this past season, Rigg, who took part in the Bengals’ local Pro Day the week before the draft, caught 20 passes (third on the team) for 189 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats shifted to a more pass-oriented offense. He was often asked to be a blocking tight end throughout his career, but showed he could be a passing threat in the limited targets he received, finishing his career with 50 catches for 547 yards and five scores.

Sorenson had 76 catches for 1,406 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the RedHawks.

Other signees include Coast Carolina running back Shermari Jones, Kansas wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter, Washington cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles, Pittsburgh long snapper Cal Adomitis, Coastal Carolina wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, Georgia Tech offensive tackle Devin Cochran, Mississippi defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale, UTSA linebacker Clarence Hicks, Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor, Peru State defensive back Delonte Hood, Florida Atlantic offensive lineman and Colerain High School product Desmond Noel, Colorado linebacker Carson Wells and Florida State tight end Jordan Wilson.

Adomitis was rated as the best long snapper in the draft class, according to Brugler’s “The Beast” draft guide, and Wells was considered his 31st best edge rusher.

Taylor said college free agency would help fill the roster, but the team also could address needs with veterans still available on the market.

“We always have a target number for training camp that you want to carry, so however we fill that, whether it’s through college free agency — or OK, you don’t get it done in college free agency, so you evaluate what’s out there so that we have our number that we want to carry in camp,” Taylor said. “It’s not something that you immediately overreact to one day after the draft. We’ll talk through it. We don’t get on the grass with our players for another two weeks, and even then it’s not what it was 10 years ago with some of the 11-on-11 stuff we’re doing. So it’s not quite the rush to make sure that you’ve got all those positions filled. We’ll take our time and make sure we’re adding the right people.”

The Bengals begin offseason workouts Tuesday, and rookie minicamp is set for May 13.